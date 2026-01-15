iQOO Z11 Turbo Debuts With 144Hz Display, 200MP Camera, And 7,600mAh Battery: Price, Specs

iQOO has launched the iQOO Z11 Turbo in China, expanding its Z-series lineup with a phone that focuses on performance and battery life. The new model is now available for purchase in the country through the company’s official online store and comes in multiple RAM and storage options, along with four colour choices. Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals That You Shouldn't Miss

iQOO Z11 Turbo Price and Availability

The iQOO Z11 Turbo starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 35,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Other configurations include 16GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 38,900), 12GB RAM with 512GB storage at CNY 3,199 (about Rs 41,400), and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 45,300). The top-end variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 51,800).

The phone is currently on sale in China and is available in Polar Night Black, Skylight White, Canglang Fuguang (translated), and Halo Powder colour options.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications, Features

The iQOO Z11 Turbo features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The screen supports HDR content and uses a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The phone runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top and supports dual SIM functionality. iQOO also claims IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

At its core, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, built on a 3nm process, paired with an Adreno 829 GPU. Depending on the variant, buyers can get up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone also comes with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

On the camera side, the iQOO Z11 Turbo packs a dual rear setup led by a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, it features a 32MP front camera.

One of the main highlights is the 7,600mAh battery, which supports 100W wired fast charging. iQOO is positioning the Z11 Turbo as a device meant for users who want strong performance and long battery life in a single package.