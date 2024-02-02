iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone in India this month. The launch is scheduled for February 22 in the country. Ahead of its launch, the company will be taking pre-orders for the phone. iQOO has now revealed the pre-booking details for the smartphone. The device will be up for pre-booking next week and those who pre-book will get extra benefits, including additional warranty.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro pre-booking date, benefits

iQOO Neo 9 Pro will go on pre-booking on February 8 at 12 PM on Amazon. Those who want to pre-book the device have to pay a Rs 1,000 refundable deposit. Some of the pre-booking benefits include an extra Rs 1,000 off, a total of 2 years of warranty, and exclusive launch offers.

The smartphone will be available for purchase in two colour options in India, namely, Conqueror Black Edition and the dual-tone Red.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro specifications and features

iQOO Neo 9 Pro’s launch is still a few weeks ahead. However, the company has already revealed some of its highlights through promotional posters. Let’s take a look at the specifications.

The smartphone will come with a new design as compared to its predecessor. It will feature a squircle dual camera module on the back to which we will get later in this article. The device will feature a large high refresh rate screen.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with the Q1 supercomputing chip designed for gaming. It is said to offer up to 144 fps, thanks to the dual-chip tech. iQOO has revealed that the chip scored 1.7 million+ points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

The device is expected to come with some cooling tech to keep the heat in check while gaming. The smartphone is expected to come in two configurations – 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB.

As for the options, it will feature a dual-rear camera system on the back. The setup will have a 50MP IM920 main lens. It will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Upfront, it will have a single camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls.

In terms of the battery, it will house a 5,160mAh cell and have support for 120W fast charging. It will likely run on Android 14 OS out of the box with Funtouch OS on top. The device will have an under-display fingerprint scanner for added security.