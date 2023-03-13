iQOO recently launched iQOO Neo 7 at a starting price of Rs 29,999. It is now rumoured that the company will soon launch iQOO Neo 8 series in India soon. The latest iQOO Neo 7 series include iQOO Neo 7, iQOO Neo 7 SE, and iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition. Also Read - iQoo Z7 5G India launch date revealed: Here’s what we know about it so far

A Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed a few key details of the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - iQOO Z7 5G to feature a notch display and fans do not like it

iQOO Neo 8 expected specifications

As per the tipster, iQOO Neo 8 is likely to be powered by an upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. This chipset will be the enhanced version of the existing version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. The upcoming chipset is likely to go up against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Also Read - iQOO Z7 5G could launch on March 21: All you need to know about the phone

In addition to this, the tipster further revealed that iQOO Neo 8 will offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. The smartphone is also expected to come with up to 512GB UFS 4.0 memory. It is expected that the smartphone will compete against Redmi K60 Ultra.

iQOO Neo 7 5G specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with HDR 10+ support and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

As for the cameras, it boasts a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens. The main lens has OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. Assisting the main lens are two 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots.

The device is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. It is a 4nm octa-core chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with FunTouchOS 13 on top.

The device comes in two color options Interstellar Black and Frost Blue.

The iQOO Neo 7 5G is priced starting at Rs 29,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 33,999.