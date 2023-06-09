After teasing the launch of iQOO Neo 7 Pro in India for some time, the company has finally announced the official release date in India. It confirmed via Twitter that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be launched in India on July 4. Also Read - iQOO Z7s 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

Some reports suggest that the device will be a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition. However, this has not been confirmed by the company. iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition was launched in China earlier this year.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro specifications (rumoured)

Processor, storage and operating system

iQOO Neo 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device will be powered by Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

Battery

iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Display

iQOO Neo 7 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch FullHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and 1500nits peak brightness.

Camera

iQOO Neo 7 Pro will have a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP macro lens. The phone will have a 16MP selfie camera.

Additional feature

iQOO Neo 7 Pro will include dual-stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, an in-display fingerprint reader, and more.

iQOO Z7s

Meanwhile, iQOO launched its iQOO Z7s last month. The phone looks very similar to the iQOO Z7.

The new iQOO Z7s has two variants. The 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 18,999 and the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 19,999. The phone is available via iQOO’s online store or Amazon, where you can get the iQOO Z7s for as low as Rs 17,499. The iQOO Z7s comes in Pacific Night and Norway Blue colours.

The new iQOO Z7s has a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The screen also has a built-in fingerprint scanner. The iQOO Z7s runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor with up to 8GB of RAM, which can be increased up to 8GB virtually. The screen also has a hole-punch, which houses a 16MP selfie camera.

On the rear of the iQOO Z7s, there is a 64MP main camera that supports OIS and a 2MP portrait camera, along with an LED flash. The phone uses Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13. The iQOO Z7s has a 4500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. For connectivity, the iQOO Z7s has dual 5G standby, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.