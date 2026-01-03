iQOO 15R Listed On Bluetooth Database, May Be A Rebranded Model: What To Expect

iQOO may be preparing to expand its iQOO 15 lineup with a new model. The iQOO 15R has now appeared on a certification database, which usually points to an official launch not being too far away. While iQOO has not shared anything publicly yet, this listing gives the first clear sign that another phone in the series is on the way. Also Read: Motorola Signature Set For January 7 Launch In India: Here’s What We Know So Far

iQOO 15R Spotted on Certification Database

The upcoming smartphone has been listed on the Bluetooth SIG website with the model number I2508. The listing clearly mentions the name iQOO 15R, which is the first time this branding has appeared publicly. As is typical with Bluetooth listings, no specifications or design details have been revealed. Also Read: Motorola Signature Series India Launch Teased On Flipkart, December Reveal Likely

What makes this sighting interesting is that the same model number had earlier appeared on the IMEI database under a different name. At the time, it was believed to launch as the iQOO Neo 11 for India and other global markets. The new Bluetooth listing suggests iQOO may have decided to place the device under the iQOO 15 series instead. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 8 Best Phones Under Rs 1 Lakh In 2025

Could Be a Rebranded China Model

Based on reports, the iQOO 15R is likely to sit below the standard iQOO 15. It is expected to be a performance-focused phone rather than a full flagship. The device is said to be a rebranded version of the upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo, which is expected to launch in China.

iQOO 15R Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO 15R is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. If this turns out to be accurate, the phone would sit above regular mid-range models in terms of performance, but below full-fledged flagships.

Leaks suggest the iQOO 15R may come with a 6.59-inch display. On the camera side, the phone is expected to feature a 200MP main rear camera, while details about the remaining sensors are not known yet.

The phone is also said to use a metal frame paired with a glass back and rounded corners. It is tipped to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Trending Now

iQOO has not shared any official details about the iQOO 15R at this stage. With certification listings now in place, more information about the iQOO 15R’s launch and availability is expected to surface soon.