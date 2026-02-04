iQOO 15 Ultra launches with built-in cooling fan, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Price, specs

iQOO has launched the iQOO 15 Ultra in China as the top-end model in its latest flagship lineup. The new phone focuses on performance and gaming, and introduces active cooling for the first time on an iQOO smartphone. The phone joins the iQOO 15 family with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and shoulder triggers. Here’s everything you need to know about the new iQOO 15 Ultra. Also Read: iQOO 15R to launch with 7,600mAh battery under Rs 50,000: What else to expect

iQOO 15 Ultra price, availability

The iQOO 15 Ultra is priced starting at CNY 5,699 (approx. Rs 74,200) for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 16GB + 512GB version costs CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs 78,100), while the 16GB + 1TB model is priced at CNY 6,999 (about Rs 91,200). The top variant with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 7,699 (around Rs 1,00,300). Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra: Launch date, design, camera, specs, price leaks

The phone will go on sale in China starting February 6 through Vivo’s official online store. It is available in two colour options, Black (2077) and Silver (2049). There is no confirmation yet about availability outside China.

iQOO 15 Ultra specifications, features

The iQOO 15 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. It comes with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

To manage heat during gaming and heavy workloads, the phone features iQOO’s Ice Dome cooling system. This includes a large vapour chamber and an active cooling fan, along with a heat vent on the side of the device. The phone also includes a dedicated Q3 gaming chip and shoulder trigger buttons aimed at gaming use.

The phone features a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. On the camera side, the iQOO 15 Ultra has a triple rear setup with a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. A 32MP front camera is used for selfies and video calls. The phone supports video recording up to 8K.

iQOO 15 Ultra packs a 7,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and carries an IP68/IP69 rating, despite having an active cooling fan.