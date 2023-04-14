comscore
    News

    iPhone SE 4 isn't a part of Apple's new product planning: Ming-Chi Kuo

    Mobiles

    Apple may entirely skip the rumored iPhone SE 4 next year.

    Highlights

    • Apple has reportedly changed its product planning for next year.
    • Apple does not have any plans of launching iPhone SE 4, as per Ming-Chi Kuo.
    • Apple is expected to focus more on the expensive iPhone starting this year, i.e. the Pro Max model.
    iPhone SE 4

    Image: Jon Prosser/ Ian Zelbo

    Apple will reportedly not include the iPhone SE 4 in its new product planning for 2024/2025. Also Read - Apple to use recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025: Report

    Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo on Friday shared the information on Twitter, saying: “I think SE 4 is not currently part of Apple’s new product planning for 2024/2025.” Also Read - Apple triples the production of Made in India iPhones in FY 23

    However, Kuo previously predicted that the iPhone SE 4 would be a derivative model of the iPhone 14. Also Read - How to reduce background noise for cellular calls on iPhone

    In its latest research, he indicated that this derivative model will likely be an engineering prototype for Apple’s in-house 5G baseband chip technology and mass production validation, and there are no plans for mass production and sales.

    Moreover, he mentioned that the mass production schedule for Apple’s in-house 5G baseband chip will largely hinge on the test results of this engineering prototype and the mass production could commence as early as 2025.

    However, if testing falls short of expectations, the schedule may be pushed back to 2026 or later.

    Kuo further speculated that the “advanced-node technology to be employed for mass production of Apple in-house 5G baseband chip will depend on the mass production schedule”.

    Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models may end up having physical buttons instead of solid-state ones after months of speculation.

    According to Kuo, due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a traditional physical button design.

    IANS

    • Published Date: April 14, 2023 4:46 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Google Chrome update boosts performance on Android, Mac

    Microsoft's SwiftKey now lets you talk to ChatGPT on Bing

    Apple takes another step towards being carbon neutral

    How much will OnePlus Pad cost in India? We have an idea

    New NavIC supported chips go for mass production

    Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

    Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

    Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

    Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

    IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option

    Tech Updates/ launch

    YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option
    Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies
    What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?

    Tech Updates/ launch

    What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?
    Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model