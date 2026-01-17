Also Read: Why Apple’s Next iPhone This Year Could Choose Touch ID Over Face ID

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is once again talk of the town! And this time, the focus is on its durability. The rumoured phone, widely referred to as the iPhone Fold, is said to be in development, and a new leak suggests Apple could be taking a very different approach to its hinge design compared to existing foldable phones in the market. Also Read: iPhone Fold And iPhone 18 Tipped To Get Major Display Upgrade: What To Expect

According to a leak shared by a known leaker on a South Korean platform, Apple plans to use liquid metal for the hinge mechanism on the iPhone Fold. This material is expected to improve durability while also reducing stress at the folding point, one of the biggest pain areas for foldable phones today. However, Liquid metal isn’t entirely new to Apple, as it has mostly been limited to small internal components. The foldable iPhone could be the first time Apple uses it in a major structural part. Also Read: iPhone Fold: Launch Date, Design, Specs, Price, Everything We Know About Apple’s First Foldable iPhone

Why is there so much focus on hinge? This is because hinges are where most foldables struggle. Over time, stress builds up at the folding point, leading to creases, looseness, or long-term reliability issues. Using liquid metal could help Apple address these problems more effectively than traditional materials.

iPhone Fold Design And The Rest

Alongside the liquid metal hinge, the rest of the phone’s chassis is tipped to be made of titanium. The leak suggests Apple could use an improved version of the titanium alloy it previously introduced on its Pro models. There are also claims that Apple is slightly tweaking the alloy composition and manufacturing process to keep the overall weight in check, something that matters a lot for foldable devices, which tend to feel heavier than standard phones.

Previous leaks suggest the iPhone Fold will adopt a book-style design, similar to wider foldables rather than tall, narrow ones. It is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen, with a noticeably reduced crease. On the inside, the phone could be powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, paired with Apple’s in-house modem. Touch ID integrated into the power button is also said to make a return.

For now, nothing is official, hence, we need to wait for more concrete information as we near the launch.