Apple has been linked to a foldable iPhone for years now, but even as the rumours finally feel closer to reality, patience may still be required. According to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's first foldable iPhone could launch next year, but getting one in your hands might not be that easy until 2027.

In a recent appearance on the MacroMicro podcast, Kuo shared fresh insight into where Apple stands with the iPhone Fold. According to him, development has moved slower than earlier expectations. While Apple is still aiming to announce the foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, production challenges could push actual availability much further.

Kuo notes that early-stage yield issues and difficulties in scaling production are major hurdles. In simple terms, Apple can make the phone, but making it in large numbers smoothly is proving difficult.

Launch in 2026, deliveries in 2027?

Apple reportedly sees the foldable iPhone as something it must launch next year, even if volumes are low. However, Kuo believes that smooth shipments may not happen until 2027. This means that while the phone could be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 lineup, real-world availability may be limited for months.

Kuo even compared the situation to the iPhone X launch in 2017. That phone was announced on time but reached many buyers much later due to manufacturing challenges. The iPhone Fold could follow a similar path – announced in 2026, but widely available only towards the end of the year or early 2027.

Apple is reportedly estimating initial shipments in the range of 8–10 million units. But Kuo suggests those numbers may be revised downward as production realities become clearer. Specifications are also expected to be finalised quite late, which further complicates ramping up mass production.

Strong demand combined with limited supply could mean ongoing shortages well into late 2026.

What we know about the foldable iPhone so far

Leaks suggest Apple’s foldable iPhone will use a book-style design, featuring a smaller outer display and a larger inner screen when unfolded. It is expected to rely heavily on display quality and hinge reliability – two areas where Apple is known to move cautiously.

Pricing is expected to be premium, with early reports pointing to a starting price around $2,400, placing it above most existing foldables.