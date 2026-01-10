iPhone Fold: Launch Date, Design, Specs, Price, Everything We Know About Apple’s First Foldable iPhone

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, if ongoing leaks and analyst reports are anything to go by. The device, commonly referred to as the iPhone Fold, is tipped to arrive alongside Apple’s regular September iPhone launch cycle, though some reports suggest it could slip to early 2027 if development takes longer. Also Read: Tim Cook Could Step Down As Apple CEO This Year: Here’s The Next Top Contender

Apple has not acknowledged the device publicly, but the volume of leaks around it suggests the company is actively testing foldable hardware behind the scenes. Also Read: Apple Watch Blood Sugar Monitoring May Finally Be Within Reach

iPhone Fold Design and Display

Leaks suggest Apple is working on a book-style foldable design instead of a flip phone. This means the phone would open sideways, similar to other foldable phones already available. Also Read: This iPhone Feature Can Improve Call Quality, Try This Hidden Voice Isolation Feature

The iPhone Fold is said to feature two displays. The outer display is expected to be around 5.5-inch and work like a regular smartphone screen. When unfolded, the inner display could measure close to 7.8 inches.

Reports also indicate that Apple may use a Samsung-made OLED panel for the inner screen. The focus is said to be on keeping creases to a minimum and improving long-term durability.

iPhone Fold Specs, Features

In terms of performance, the iPhone Fold is expected to be powered by Apple’s next A-series chip, which could be called the A19 Pro or A20, depending on when the phone eventually launches. As with other iPhones, the phone will ship with the latest version of iOS available at launch.

Apple is also expected to add software tweaks specifically for the foldable form factor. These may include better split-screen support, smoother app resizing, and improved multitasking when switching between folded and unfolded modes.

iPhone Fold Camera Setup

Some leaks suggest that the iPhone Fold will feature a camera setup similar to the Pro iPhones, while others point to a simpler arrangement to save internal space. The phone is also expected to feature separate front cameras for the outer and inner displays.

Durability is said to be a key focus area. Apple is reportedly working on a new hinge design, possibly using a mix of titanium and stainless steel, along with internal reinforcement to minimise creasing and wear.

iPhone Fold Price, India Launch (Expected)

The iPhone Fold is expected to be Apple’s most expensive iPhone so far. Global estimates suggest a starting price between $1,800 and $2,400. In India, the iPhone Fold could cost between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.7 lakh in India, with the final price possibly going higher after taxes.

Trending Now

For now, all information around the iPhone Fold is based on leaks and rumours. Apple has not officially confirmed any details, and plans could still change before the phone is announced.