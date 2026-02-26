iPhone 18 Pro Max: design, cameras, chipset, release date - what ALL to expect

The iPhone 17 lineup is still on many fans’ wishlists; in the meantime, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is continuously being part of the rumour mill. With leaks slowly coming on the surface, we’re starting to get a clearer idea of what Apple’s 2026 flagship could bring. Nothing is official yet, but if these early details hold true, the upgrades may be more meaningful than dramatic. Also Read: Apple may shrink Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro models; Here's why

From design, display, chipset, cameras to colours and release date – here's everything you can expect so far from the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone 18 Pro Max display and design

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. That means outdoor visibility should improve. On the design front, Apple may retain the Dynamic Island, but in a smaller form. Some leaks suggest that the Face ID components could move under the display, while the visible cutout remains centred. The overall materials are expected to stay similar to the current Pro models, so don't expect a drastic redesign.

iPhone 18 Pro Max camera

The rear camera setup is expected to stick with a 48MP main sensor, likely with improvements in zoom and image processing. Apple usually focuses more on tuning than megapixel jumps, so software upgrades could play a big role here.

But the bigger change may happen at the front. Reports hint that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could get a 24MP selfie camera, up from the 18MP unit on the iPhone 17 series. That’s a noticeable bump and could improve video calls and content creation. Whether features like Center Stage remain is still unclear.

iPhone 18 Pro Max chipset and battery

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chipset, possibly built on a more advanced process. It could be paired with 12GB RAM and storage options going up to 1TB. Moreover, the Pro Max model is expected to pack a larger battery than the standard Pro, though exact capacity details are still unknown.

iPhone 18 Pro Max expected price and launch

As for India pricing, leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start around Rs 1,54,900, with a September 2026 launch window. At this stage, it’s all based on leaks, but the leaks hints towards subtle design changes, better cameras, and a powerful chipset.