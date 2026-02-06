iPhone 17e could arrive in February, just like last year’s model: Expected launch date, specs, price

Apple’s next affordable iPhone could arrive sooner than expected. A report suggests Apple could announce the iPhone 17e in February, following the same launch window used for the iPhone 16e last year. While Apple has not officially confirmed the device yet, multiple leaks now point toward a February announcement. Also Read: These Apps May Be Draining Your Mobile Data

iPhone 17e launch date tipped

According to a report by Macwelt, Apple is planning to announce the iPhone 17e on February 19. If this date sounds familiar, that’s because Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e on the same day last year. The report says the phone may be introduced through a press release, instead of a dedicated launch event. Also Read: 800 people missing in Delhi: Your smartphone has safety tools you might not be using

The February timeline matches earlier leaks that placed the iPhone 17e launch in the first quarter of 2026. A separate report from MacWorld has mentioned February 19 as the likely announcement date.

iPhone 17e design expectations

So far, leaks indicate that the iPhone 17e will not bring noticeable design changes. The phone is expected to retain the same overall look as the iPhone 16e, including the notch on the front for Face ID and the selfie camera. Earlier rumours about Dynamic Island making its way to the ‘e’ series now appear unlikely.

iPhone 17e specifications, features (expected)

The display is expected to remain a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Features like ProMotion are not expected on this model, keeping it clearly separated from Apple’s flagship lineup.

On the performance side, the iPhone 17e is tipped to use Apple’s A19 chipset. Some reports also suggest it could ship with increased RAM to support on-device AI features. Face ID is expected to remain standard, in line with Apple’s recent iPhones.

One notable upgrade could be in charging and connectivity. As per the Macwelt report, Apple may finally add MagSafe support to the iPhone 17e. This would allow faster wireless charging compared to the Qi-only charging seen on the iPhone 16e. The phone is also said to feature Apple’s newer C1X modem, which debuted with the iPhone Air and is claimed to offer better efficiency and faster speeds.

iPhone 17e price in India (expected)

In India, the iPhone 16e launched at a starting price of Rs 59,900. Based on recent pricing trends, the iPhone 17e is tipped to be priced slightly higher, possibly around Rs 65,000.