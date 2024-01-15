The iPhone 16, expected to arrive later this year sometime in September, may feature at least three upgrades. According to the latest leaks, the upcoming iPhone model will have more RAM capacity, a faster Wi-Fi module, and a brand-new button that would allow users to click photos quickly. While an increased RAM capacity will make it easy for the iPhone to handle multiple apps at once, faster Wi-Fi will ensure better internet speeds. The new button, which looks like an interesting addition, will be in addition to the Action Button introduced last year on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

According to Apple analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Google), the iPhone 16 will include 8GB of RAM — an increase from the present 6GB of RAM in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Although 8GB is no match for the amount of RAM you can get on Android flagship phones these days, in the Apple world, it is a huge leap. iOS is not as resource-hungry as Android, so 8GB should be enough for most tasks. Better memory management is also likely possible because of the new processors.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be powered by the A18 processor, reports 9to5Mac. This will be the first time base model iPhones will use processors built on more powerful and efficient 3-nanometer fabrication. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature the new A18 Pro chip, the report noted.

For faster internet, Apple is upgrading the radio chips, too. The analyst stated that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will use the Qualcomm X75 modem. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm X70 modem will be used in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. He also noted that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will get support for Wi-Fi 6E, which is presently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus only support Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6E promises faster speeds, lower latency, and better overall network performance. The report mentioned that iPhone 16 Pro devices “might” support Wi-Fi 7.

Regarding the camera, the analyst said that the iPhone 16 Pro will get an upgraded ultrawide camera, with an increase in resolution from 12MP to 48MP.

Another leak coming from MacRumors, which claims to have obtained “pre-production information” about the iPhone 16 models, said there would be a new “Capture” button. This button will be located below the power button on the right side of the device — right where the mmWave antenna window is available in the US models of the iPhone 12 and newer. This button is likely to be available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This button will allow users to record videos instantly, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple is likely to launch the entire iPhone 16 lineup in September this year, which is more than eight months away from now. Given the window to launch is long, we might see more details about the upcoming iPhone devices in the coming days.