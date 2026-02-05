iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max now available refurbished at lower prices by Apple: Check prices

If you are planning to buy an all-new iPhone, but budget constraints are holding you back, then here is what Apple has to offer. The iPhone-maker has quietly added the iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, to its certified refurbished store. With this, Apple offers noticeable discounts compared to the original prices. Also Read: iPhone 18 series may stick to the same design, leak suggests

This gives you another option apart from the brand new phones, and it is even a good deal if you don’t mind a phone that has been restored and tested by Apple itself. Also Read: iPhone Air price dropped ahead of Valentine's week: Where to buy the best deal

Refurbished iPhone 16 Lineup: All you need to know

As first reported by MacRumors, Apple’s refurbished store now lists the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max across several regions, including the U.S. and parts of Europe. However, availability may vary depending on the country and storage configuration. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Review

As usual for the refurbished phones, pricing starts lower than the launch tags. The refurbished iPhone 16 Pro is currently listed from $759, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at around $929 in select markets. It must be noted that at launch in September 2024, these phones started at $999 and $1,199, respectively. However, inventory keeps changing, so certain variants may go out of stock quickly.

Before you proceed, know that the refurbished phones are not new, but buying directly from Apple reduces some of the uncertainty that usually comes with pre-owned devices. If you were already planning to upgrade and don’t necessarily need a factory-sealed box, this could be a practical way to save some money without compromising much on the experience.

What do you get with a refurbished iPhone?

Apple says its certified refurbished devices go through thorough testing and cleaning before being resold. The company also replaces key external components, which means buyers get a new battery and outer shell.

Each device ships unlocked, comes with a USB-C cable, and is backed by a one-year limited warranty. Buyers can also choose to extend coverage with AppleCare+, just like they would with a new phone. In most cases, Apple claims these devices are “virtually indistinguishable” from brand-new units, something that often reassures first-time refurbished buyers.