iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with thicker body, no physical buttons

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are also. likely to include new features such as solid-state buttons.

Tech giant Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 3D models have been leaked online which revealed that the smartphone will come with a thicker body and will not feature physical buttons. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Plus fresh renders show Dynamic Island and a curvy design

In a tweet on Saturday, tipster Ice Universe posted the 3D models and wrote, “Compared with 14 Pro Max, bezel is narrower, but thicker.” “Titanium alloy middle frame with frosted process, Type-C, No physical button design.” Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 series will have longer battery life: Here's how

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung. Last month, it was reported that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope folding zoom camera, although it will only be included in the top-end iPhone model. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 CAD renders show Dynamic Island and USB-C port: Check details here

Meanwhile, another report mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are likely to include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2023 9:14 AM IST
