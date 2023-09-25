iPhone 15 Pro Max durability test update: When Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the iPhone 15 Pro Max at the company’s ‘Wonderlust’ event earlier this month, he called it as the company’s ‘best iPhone yet’. With a faster processor, a better camera setup and a titanium chassis, the iPhone 15 Pro Max not only brought new and upgraded features to the company’s iPhone Pro lineup but it also introduced a stronger device that should be able to withstand the day-to-day wear and tear easily. But, now a new video shows that the iPhone 15 Pro Max isn’t as strong as Apple claims.

YouTuber JerryRigsEverything recently shared a video wherein he subjected the iPhone 15 Pro Max to a series of durability tests, which includes heat test, scratch test and bend test. As expected, iPhone 15 Pro Max’s front glass, that comes with a ceramic shield coating in the front, is immune to the heat test and scratch test. The back glass of the iPhone model too appears to be resistant to the scratch test. However, the chassis of the iPhone model, which this time around is made of aerospace-grade titanium not only has visible scratches but also visible grooves at level 7. The YouTuber says that Apple has applied an ultra-thin layer of titanium on the chassis, which is exactly as scratchable as the anodised aluminium that the company used in the iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. The video shows that almost every aspect of the chassis is prone to scratches except for the 5G antenna on the right side.

READ MORE Customers thrash store staff over iPhone 15 delivery: Video

While that is somewhat surprising, what’s shocking is when the YouTuber subjects his iPhone 15 Pro Max unit to the bend test during which the back glass of the unit shatters completely. “I did not see that one coming. You’ve been watching me do durability tests for 11 years now and most phones do not break. iPhones especially do not break like ever. And that snap was abnormally quick,” the YouTuber said in the video.

That said, one good thing this time around is that Apple has made it more affordable to repair the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Earlier, repairing the back glass used to cost somewhere between $499 and $549. But now, this price is capped at $199. In India, repairing the iPhone 15 Pro costs $14,900, while repairing the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs Rs 16,900. On the contrary, repairing the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max costed Rs 52,900 and Rs 59,900 respectively.