iPhone 15 series sale in India: Apple launched its iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event on September 12 in India. Now, within ten days after its launch the new iPhone 15 series, which includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available for sale in the country starting today. Interested buyers can head over to Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Apple Store, and Apple retail store among others to purchase the iPhone 15 series model of their choice in the country. As a part of the launch offer, Apple and various retailers including e-commerce sites are offering discounts on the new iPhone 15 series. Let’s look at the pricing and offers available on the new iPhone 15 series in detail.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max India price and offers

Coming to the pricing, the base model of the iPhone 15 series, which is iPhone 15 with 128GB space, starts at Rs 79,990 and it goes all the way up to Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB variant of the iPhone 15 Plus.

There is also a high-end variant series within iPhone 15 series namely iPhone 15 Pro series. It starts at Rs 1,34,900 for the base variant of the iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB of storage space and it goes all the way up to Rs 1,99,900 for the 1TB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro Plus. Here is a detailed variant and storage-wise pricing of the new iPhone 15 series.

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 15 Rs 79,900 Rs 89,900 Rs 1,09,900 iPhone 15 Plus Rs 89,900 Rs 99,900 Rs 1,19,900 iPhone 15 Pro Rs 1,34,900 Rs 1,44,900 Rs 1,64,900 Rs 1,84,900 iPhone 15 Pro Max – Rs 1,59,900 Rs 1,79,900 Rs 1,99,900

Interest buyers can avail Rs 6000 instant savings on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and Rs 5000 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus by using HDFC Bank cards on Apple’s official website and Apple Store. In addition to this, they can also avail Rs 55700 in instant credit on exchanging their eligible smartphone for a new iPhone. Furthermore, Vijay Sales is offering up to Rs 5000 discount on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and up to Rs 4000 discount on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with HDFC Bank cards.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max colours

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are available in India in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black colours, while the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium colour variants.