comscore iPhone 14 Plus sales reportedly worse than Apple’s expectations Price in India, iPhone 14 Plus sales reportedly worse than Apple’s expectations Reviews and Specs (22nd March 2023) | Techlusive India
    News

    iPhone 14 Plus sales reportedly worse than Apple's expectations

    Mobiles

    According to a new report, the iPhone 14 Plus sales are worse than Apple's expectations but better than those of the iPhone 13 series.

    iPhone 14 Plus 4

    Apple made a major change to its flagship iPhone lineup last year by replacing the mini iPhone with a large-screened iPhone 14 Plus. The compact iPhone, which existed for two generations, did not return the expected revenue, so Apple decided to kill it in the favour of an iPhone with a much bigger screen. But even the iPhone 14 Plus is not performing as expected. Also Read - How to take screenshot of full page on your iPhone

    Corroborating several previous reports, Display Supply Chain Consultants’ analysts have said that the iPhone 14 Plus sales are worse than Apple’s expectations but better than those of the iPhone 13 series. Based on supply chain data for iPhone panel shipments over the past 12 months, the display panel shipments for the iPhone 14 series, which includes the iPhone 14 Plus, have turned out to be at least 2 percent higher than those of the iPhone 13 series during the same period. Also Read - Apple launches Shop with a Specialist over Video for buyers: Here's how it works

    The iPhone 14 recorded display panel shipments of 40 million units in the first quarter of 2023, as opposed to 40 million units of the iPhone 13 series in the first quarter of 2022. The iPhone 14 Pro Max recorded maximum shipments with a 36 percent share over 11 months, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro with a 28 percent share, iPhone 14 with a 25 percent share, and iPhone 14 Plus with an 11 percent share. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow colour variant now available for sale in India: Price, offers

    To give a clear comparison, the iPhone 14 Plus’ display shipments were 59 percent higher than those of the iPhone 13 mini. This means that even though the iPhone 14 Plus is the least-selling model in the iPhone 14 series, it is doing better than the iPhone 13 mini. Apple was recently reported to have cut the production of the iPhone 14 Plus, indicating that the large-screened iPhone 14 model is not as popular as other models in the series.

    According to the report, the iPhone 14 Pro outshined not only the non-Pro models of last year’s series but also the Pro models of last year’s iPhone 13 series. “The cumulative share for iPhone 14 Pro models through April is expected to be 63% versus a 53% share for the iPhone 13 Pro models,” said the report (via 9to5Mac).

    • Published Date: March 22, 2023 2:56 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    iPhone 14 Plus sales reportedly worse than Apple's expectations

    Google is opening its ChatGPT rival Bard to public

    Nothing Ear (2) to launch today: How can you watch the livestream

    ChatGPT suffers mega outage, chat history unavailable for most users

    WhatsApp rolling out tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta

    The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

    Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

    WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

    Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

    Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features