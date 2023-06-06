Infinix is all set to launch the Infinix Note 30 5G in India. Although the company is yet to confirm a possible date, the device is expected to arrive later this month in the country. Ahead of its launch, a new feature of the device has appeared online. Also Read - Breaking: Infinix could integrate ChatGPT in upcoming Note 30 series

As per the tipster IceUniverse, the Infinix Note 30 series will come with OpenAI's ChatGPT-powered voice assistant. Let's take a look at the details.

Infinix Note 30 series to come with ChatGPT-powered voice assistant

The Infinix Note 30 series is said to come with ChatGPT-powered Folax. Folax, for the unversed, is the company’s very own voice assistant. Now that it will come with ChatGPT integration, this will be the first for any phone. Also Read - Infinix Y1 Plus Neo laptop now up for sale at Rs 22,990

It's fast, it's beautiful, it's almost here!🤩 The all-new Infinix NOTE 30 5G with segment revolutionizing All Round FastCharge Technology is coming to blow you away. 🔥 Are you ready? 😍 Know more: https://t.co/MuAF0tvCl3 pic.twitter.com/vQWoDbPyXc — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) June 5, 2023

It will be interesting to see how it competes with the Google voice assistant and Apple’s Siri. However, it’s unclear whether the Infinix Note 30 5G model that will arrive in India will come with the same voice assistant.

Since Infinix is yet to confirm the same, we’ll just have to wait. As for its other features, the Note 30 5G will have an interesting specs sheet.

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications (expected)

The Infinix Note 30 5G is expected to come with a 6.78-inch IPS LTPS display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be a punch-hole panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen may come with a peak brightness of 580 nits.

The device is rumored to come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. It is a new 6nm chipset that has Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging support. One of its highlights will be the dual speaker setup. The stereo setup will be tuned by JBL.

As for security, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support. The device will boot on Android 13 OS. This will probably be the first phone with XOS 13 skin out of the box.

The 5G smartphone will arrive in three color options, Orange, Blue, and Black. The Orange shade will have a vegan leather back finish similar to the Infinix Zero 5G’s Orange color.

Unfortunately, the pricing of the phone is yet to be known. But we should get more information about the device as we move closer to its launch this month.