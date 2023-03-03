Infinix is reportedly planning to announce its next mobile battery charging technology on March 9. The company, which is owned by China’s Transsion Holdings, will likely launch what is being called the 260W Thunder Charge technology. Infinix’s new battery charging technology will take on Realme’s 240W fast charging and Redmi’s 300W fast charging technologies.

According to GSMArena, Infinix’s 260W Thunder Charge-based power adapter and charging accessories will debut on March 9, but whether or not the company will announce a compatible phone is not clear. The report shows an image of the said 260W charger sitting next to what appears to be the Infinix Zero Ultra. This means either the company may launch a new version of Zero Ultra that supports 260W Thunder Charge or a new phone that resembles the Zero Ultra is in the offing.

Infinix’s 260W Thunder Charge would include a four-way 100W charge pump and an AHB (Advanced High-Performance Bus) circuit that supports protected charging control, according to the report. It is, however, not clear what impact this technology will have on mobile phone charging. Realme’s 240W reduces charging time for a 4500mAh battery to under 10 minutes, while Redmi’s 300W is touted to charge a phone equipped with the same battery in around five minutes. Infinix’s technology lies in the middle of these two charging standards, so ideally, you can expect the supported Infinix phone to fully charge in more than 5 and less than 10 minutes.

The report further mentioned that Infinix is testing support for 100W wireless charging on its phones. The wireless charging system with a 100W output capacity is likely to come with a custom-coil design that will improve charging efficiency. This means the loss of charge will be minimal. The design will also help lower internal resistance and extend the peak power charging time of the charger.

If launched, Infinix’s 260W Thunder Charge will be the fastest wired charging standard available on the market, leaving Realme’s 240W standard behind. Redmi’s 300W charging technology is also in the testing stages.