Infinix Hot 30 5G comes powered by a new Dimensity chipset and has features like an IP53 rating, dual speakers, and 14 5G bands.

Infinix on Friday launched the all-new Infinix Hot 30 5G in India. The smartphone comes in the entry-level segment offering a competitive specs sheet. Some of the highlights of the device include a large FHD+ display, a new MediaTek chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and Ingress Protection.

Infinix Hot 30 5G India price, offers, and availability

The Infinix Hot 30 5G is priced starting at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 13,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Those with Axis bank cards will be able to get Rs 1,000 bank offer taking the price down to Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively.

There will be a no-cost EMI option for buyers on Flipkart. The device has Aurora Blue and Knight Black color options. The first sale of the phone will begin on July 18 on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 30 5G specifications and features

The Infinix Hot 30 5G has a solid specs sheet for the price. The device boasts a taller design and comparatively thicker form factor due to the massive battery. It sports a 6.78-inch center-punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. The LCD panel has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has 580 nits of peak brightness and a modern aspect ratio.

It features a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP Samsung main lens. It has an 8MP selfie camera placed in the center-punch-hole cut-out. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1440p videos at 30fps. The device houses a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

At the helm, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core chipset. This is the same chipset that we saw in the recently released Realme Narzo 60 5G. The device has 4GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. The smartphone also has NFC support.

The device has an IP53 rating to offer resistance from dust and water splashes. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with XOS 13 on top. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a Type-C port for charging. The dual-SIM 5G phone has 14 5G bands, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support.

Buyers of the Infinix Hot 30 5G will be getting the smartphone, a transparent case, an 18W charging adapter, and a Type A to Type C charging cable in the box.

In other news about Infinix, it recently launched the Infinix Note 30 5G with 108MP cameras and Dimensity 6080 chipset. The device has a JBL-tuned speaker setup.