Honor Robot Phone 2026 First Look at CES 2026: Robotic Arm Camera, AI Motion Tracking, and Steadicam-Like Video in a Smartphone

Innovation in smartphone technology has come to a standstill and is becoming harder each year. We have seen satellite connectivity, folding screens, and many other inventions. Nevertheless, Honor unveiled something truly different at CES 2026 and which is a Robot Phone. This new Robot Smartphone features a gimbal-mounted and AI-enabled rear camera. It can not only rotate, but also track subjects automatically. Honor showcased its Robot Phone with an aim to bring professional-grade video and photography capabilities to a standard smartphone.

Honor Unveiled Robot Phone at CES 2026

Honor revealed something amazing at CES 2026 and which is a Robot Phone, equipped with a robotic arm along with a gimbal camera. One of the striking features of this arm is that it can rotate in any direction and track moving subjects in real time. Additionally, it can record smooth & stabilized video without the need for external equipment.

Amazing thing is when you are not using the Gimbal arm of the Robot Phone, then it will neatly folds into the rear camera module. This will allow the phone to have a slim design along with having a perfect usage for casual users. The design of this innovative smartphone uses advanced robotics and AI motion tracking.

Honor Robot Phone Design and Build

Another amazing feature of this phone is that it has a flat frame with rounded corners and a hole-punch selfie camera on the front. The rear design is equipped with the glass section beneath the camera island. This is where the robotic arm is housed. The tech giant didn’t allow anyone to touch the device, however, it is expected to come in three color options, Black, White, and Gold. It might have a glass back panels.

Photography Capabilities and Tracking

The company claims that the gimbal camera uses the multi-modal AI intelligence, and hence, the phone adjusts automatically for motion. It keeps the subject centered and maintain Steadicam-like stability in videos. This will help the phone to capture high-quality cinematic recording much easier for casual users. This way the users don’t need to have a separate gimbal equipment.

Launch and Availability

Honor has officially confirmed that its Robot Phone will make its debut at MWC 2026 in early March. While we don’t have the exact specifications yet, the prototype still generated excitement. The initial release will take place in China. To recall, the device was first teased alongside the Honor Magic 8 series and recently appeared at the Honor User Carnival in China.