HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia brand, is planning to launch its own HMD-branded smartphone in the first half of 2024. This was confirmed by Ravi Kunwar, the Vice President of India and APAC for HMD Global, in October last year. He also said that the HMD-branded smartphone will be available in India as well. However, the company has not revealed any specific details about its upcoming device yet.

However, a new leak from 91mobiles gives a glimpse of how the company’s first smartphone will look like. The leaked renders show that the HMD-branded smartphone will have a dual-camera setup on the back, along with an LED flash. There will also be an HMD logo in the middle of the back panel. On the front, the device will sport a punch-hole design for the selfie camera. The power button and the volume rocker will be placed on the right side of the device. The exact specifications of the device are still a mystery, but more information is expected to comes in the near future from some leaks and certifications.

In November last year, two HMD devices with model numbers N159V and TA-1585 were spotted in the IMEI database. The leaked renders are believed to be of the N159V model. The official names of the N159V and TA-1585 models are not known yet.

In a separate development, Evan Blass, a well-known tipster on X (formerly Twitter), revealed that Verizon will offer the N159V model in the US. Another report from 91mobiles, published in November last year, claimed that the HMD-branded smartphones will launch in April 2024.

The report also said that the HMD-branded smartphones will have aggressive pricing and will be sold online via platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

According to the report, the company will focus on the budget and mid-range segments initially, and will gradually move to the premium segment. The HMD-branded smartphones will have an edge over the competitors in terms of OS updates, as they will run on stock Android out of the box.

