comscore
English | हिंदी
11 Nov, 2023 | Saturday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • JioBharat B1 to Nokia 105, top 5 phones with UPI Pay under Rs 2,000

JioBharat B1 to Nokia 105, top 5 phones with UPI Pay under Rs 2,000

Are you looking for a budget phone under Rs 2000 that also supports UPI payments? We have curated a list of top five phones for you.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Nov 11, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

Smartphone
Smartphone

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is offering discounts on feature phones.
  • These feature phones support UPI payments.
  • These phones offer a long battery life.

Top phones with UPI Pay under Rs 2,000: Smartphones available in the market right now are a modern marvel. They pack phone, a camera and a PC in one small body. Needless to say, that they are both complex and powerful. But not everyone needs such complex machines. Some people are looking for a simple phone with calling functionality and UPI support. So, here we have curated a list of five phones under Rs 2,000 that offer UPI support.

READ MORE
Lava Blaze 2 5G arrives in India, starts at Rs 9,999: Check specs, features, availability

Check list here:

READ MORE
Lava Blaze 2 5G scheduled to launch on November 2

JioBharat K1 Karbonn 4G

This phone costs Rs 999 and it comes in Black & Red, Black & Grey and White & Red colour options. It supports UPI payments via Jio Pay. It also features support for JioCinema and JioSaavn app.

READ MORE
Amazon 5th Gear Sale: Top deals on cheapest 5G smartphones in India

All new Nokia 105

This phone costs Rs 1,299 and it comes in Black, Blue, Red, Grey and Cyan colour options. It comes with built-in UPI payments support. It also has a 1.77-inch display and a battery that can last for up to 18 days. You can store up to 2,000 contacts on this phone.

Itel SG200 Keypad Mobile Phone

This phone costs Rs 1,499 and it comes in Light Purple, Aurora Green and Deep Blue colour options. It comes with built-in UPI payments support. It also has a 1.3MP rear camera and a 1200mAh battery.

JioBharat B1 4G

This phone costs Rs 1,299 and it comes in Black and Blue colour variants. It comes with built-in UPI payments support via JioPay. It also has a 2.4-inch screen with support for JioCinema, JioSaavn and FM Radio. It features support for 23 languages for reading.

 

Nokia 105 Classic

This phone costs Rs 999 and it comes in Black and Blue colour variants. It comes with built-in UPI payments support. Additionally, it comes with Nokia’s iconic Snake game along with support for Wireless FM.

 

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

JioBharatLavaNokiaUPI

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language