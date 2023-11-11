Top phones with UPI Pay under Rs 2,000: Smartphones available in the market right now are a modern marvel. They pack phone, a camera and a PC in one small body. Needless to say, that they are both complex and powerful. But not everyone needs such complex machines. Some people are looking for a simple phone with calling functionality and UPI support. So, here we have curated a list of five phones under Rs 2,000 that offer UPI support.

Check list here:

This phone costs Rs 999 and it comes in Black & Red, Black & Grey and White & Red colour options. It supports UPI payments via Jio Pay. It also features support for JioCinema and JioSaavn app.

This phone costs Rs 1,299 and it comes in Black, Blue, Red, Grey and Cyan colour options. It comes with built-in UPI payments support. It also has a 1.77-inch display and a battery that can last for up to 18 days. You can store up to 2,000 contacts on this phone.

This phone costs Rs 1,499 and it comes in Light Purple, Aurora Green and Deep Blue colour options. It comes with built-in UPI payments support. It also has a 1.3MP rear camera and a 1200mAh battery.

This phone costs Rs 1,299 and it comes in Black and Blue colour variants. It comes with built-in UPI payments support via JioPay. It also has a 2.4-inch screen with support for JioCinema, JioSaavn and FM Radio. It features support for 23 languages for reading.

This phone costs Rs 999 and it comes in Black and Blue colour variants. It comes with built-in UPI payments support. Additionally, it comes with Nokia’s iconic Snake game along with support for Wireless FM.