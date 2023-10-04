Android devices and accessories may soon work better together with a new feature called “Device Groups.” Google is reportedly developing this feature to offer more compatibility and convenience within the Android ecosystem. One of the benefits of Device Groups is the ability to transfer video calls between devices. Google has been introducing features that link Android devices together, such as moving voice calls across devices. Now, the company may also enable users to switch video calls from one device to another, according to a blog post by TheSpAndroid, which was spotted by 9to5Google.

The blog post claims that Google will rename the “Link your devices” feature to “Device Groups.” This feature will let users create a group of devices that are connected to their Google account during setup, or invite them later. The devices in the group will be able to share internet access and transfer video calls. The blog post also shows a screenshot of a pop-up that will appear before the initial setup. The pop-up explains how Device Groups will work and gives two examples. The first one is: “See ongoing video calls from other devices and seamlessly move them here.” The second one is: “Share internet access when your other devices are offline.”

The blog post does not specify what the video call transfer feature will look like or which apps will support it. However, it may use the cross-device SDK that Google has provided on Android’s developer site. Google Meet is likely to be the first platform to support Device Groups.

The blog post does not mention when Google will launch this feature for Android users. However, it is expected that the feature will be available soon.

Meanwhile, Google held its Made by Google event today where the tech giant announced the launch of a host of new devices including the Pixel 8 series, Pixel Watch 2, Android 14 and new features and colours coming to Pixel Buds Pro. The Pixel 8 series consists of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The duo comes with new hardware and packs a lot of AI features. Some of the highlights of the smartphones include a 120Hz display, improved cameras, a Thermometer sensor on the Pro, and the latest Android 14 OS out of the box.