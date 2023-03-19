comscore Google Pixel 8 to come with 'Video Unblur' tool: Report
    The upcoming Google Pixel 8 is reported to bring a new feature called 'Video Unblur'

    • Google will reportedly offer a new feature with its upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone.
    • Google Pixel 8 could come with the 'Video Unblur' feature.
    • The feature is expected to work just like the existing 'Photo Unblur' feature.
    Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new “Video Unblur” tool for its upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone. Also Read - Google warns users against 18 bugs in mass-level Android phones

    The Video Unblur tool will make the users’ videos crisp and clear, reports 9To5Google. Also Read - Google Meet hacks: How to change background image

    With the help of machine learning, this tool is expected to give previously captured videos a sharper appearance. Also Read - Now you don’t need Fitbit Premium to access its Health Metrics Dashboard

    The “Photo Unblur” tool in Google Photos which leverages the machine learning capabilities of the Tensor chip to sharpen photographs was introduced with the launch of the Pixel 7 series.

    Earlier, it was rumoured that the upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone lineup will come with an upgraded Samsung camera sensor, ISOCELL GN2, which features the staggered high dynamic range (HDR) functionality for better dynamic range in photos and videos.

    The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to pack 12GB of RAM.

    Also, the Pro model is likely to offer a display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels, whereas, Pixel 8 is expected to offer a standard 2268 x 1080 resolution.

    — IANS

    • Published Date: March 19, 2023 9:50 AM IST
