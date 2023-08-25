Google Pixel 8a, the successor to the Pixel 7a, has emerged on the internet revealing its key specs. The smartphone has appeared on Geekbench with codename’Akita’. The device will be powered by Google’s upcoming flagship chipset, but it won’t have the full potential. Let’s take a look at the full details of the smartphone.

Google Pixel 8a Geekbench details

The Geekbench 5 certification of the Pixel 8a reveals the phone’s performance along with its chipset, RAM, and software. The smartphone has scored 1,218 single-core points and 3175 multi-core points on the platform. It houses an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.91GHz. It is believed to be an underclocked version of the Tensor G3 chipset.

The device has 8GB of RAM and runs on the unreleased Android 14 OS. The other specs of the phone are still under wraps, but we expect it to have at least 128GB of storage. The device may offer a better design and camera improvements.

Before Google launches the Pixel 8a, it is expected to bring the Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 8 will succeed the Pixel 7, which is available in India for Rs 49,999.

The Pixel 7 sports a compact display sized 6.3 inches. It is a punch-hole AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a Gorilla Glass Victus protection and up to 1400 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 10.8MP camera on the front for selfies. Both the rear and the front cameras are capable of shooting 4K videos.

It is powered by Google’s Tenso G2 chipset which is based on the 5nm fabrication process. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4335mAh battery with 20W wired and 20W wireless fast charging support. The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. It boots on Android 13 but will be amongst the few to get the Android 14 update early.

As per a recent leak, the upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will come with AI features for their cameras. Both phones are also said to get the ‘assistant voice replies’ feature. The latter will automatically reply to incoming messages.