Google is set to host its annual developers’ conference, Google I/O 2023, next month. At the event, the company is expected to share updates to its products and services including Google Search, Google Maps, and Google Assistant among others. In addition to this, the company is expected to launch its budget Pixel smartphone, that is the Google Pixel 7a, at the event. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold likely to launch at Google IO 2023: Everything we know about it so far

Ahead of the Google I/O 2023, which will kickstart on May 10 at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, reports have detailed what we should expect from the Pixel 6a-successor. Reports have not only shared details of the specifications and features that the Pixel 7a is likely to come with, but they have also tipped the pricing and availability of the devices. Also Read - Google to launch Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023: Here’s what we know so far

So, here is everything we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7a ahead of its official launch: Also Read - Google Meet mobile app gets speaker separation feature, but not everyone can use it

Google Pixel 7a price and availability

In the past, Google has priced its Pixel A-series smartphones between $350 to $450. Now, Android Authority speculates that the new Google Pixel 7a will be priced at $450 which is approximately Rs 37,000. However, a report 9to5google says that the Pixel 7a could be priced at $499, which is approximately Rs 41,000.

As far as availability is concerned, tipster Jon Prosser says that the Pixel 7a will go on sale immediately after launch on May 10. He also says that the device will be available in Charcoal, Snow, Sea (light blue), and Coral colour variants.

Google Pixel 7a

Charcoal, Snow, Sea (light blue), and Coral (Google Store only) Announcement: May 10, available for purchase immediately 6a will not be discontinued. — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

Google Pixel 7a specifications

Google Pixel 7a is expected to be powered by the company’s Tensor G2 chipset and it is likely to include a 1080p display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 5W wireless charging. Another report by Android Police says that Google Pixel 7a might have a ceramic body and that it will be similar in size to Pixel 6a. It is expected to be 0.2mm taller, 1.1mm wider, and .1mm thicker than Pixel 6a.

Coming to the camera, Android Authority report says that Google Pixel 7a will come in a dual rear camera setup with Sony’s IMX787 sensor at 64MP for the primary shooter and IMX712 at 12MP for the ultrawide lens.

Google Pixel 7a will have a USB Type-C charging port, and a fingerprint sensor that will be embedded in the screen and the smartphone will come without a 3.5mm jack, as reported by Digital Trends.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that Google might launch its Google Pixel Fold along with Google Pixel 7a during the Google I/O 2023 on May 10 but there is no official confirmation from Google yet. Google Pixel Fold smartphone will open like a book, and it will have a small tablet-sized 7.6-inch screen.