comscore
    News

    Google Pixel 7a full specs and color options leaked before launch

    Mobiles

    The Google Pixel 7a will likely launch next week in global markets including India. The device will offer a snappier 90Hz panel and improved cameras.

    Highlights

    • Google Pixel 7a is anticipated to launch next week.
    • Google Pixel 7a will come with a 90Hz display.
    • Google Pixel 7a may come with an improved camera setup.
    Google Pixel 7a 2

    Google is gearing up for the release of its upcoming mid-range offering, Pixel 7a. The Google Pixel 7a is expected to launch next week at the Google I/O in Mountain View, California. The device is also said to launch on May 11 in India. Also Read - Worried about transferring your chats to a new iPhone? WhatsApp may soon have fix for you

    Ahead of its launch, the spec sheet of the device alongside its color options have been leaked. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Fresh Google Pixel tablet leaks reveal new colour and more details

    Google Pixel 7a specifications

    The Google Pixel 7a will arrive with quite a few significant upgrades over the predecessor Pixel 6a. Firstly, the smartphone will come with a design similar to that of the Pixel 7 lineup. Also Read - Apple, Google join hands to make AirTags stalker-proof

    The smartphone will feature a 6.1-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be an AMOLED panel with up to 90Hz refresh rate support. This will be a much-needed upgrade over the 60Hz panel on the Pixel 6a.

    Moving to the cameras, the device is anticipated to boast a dual camera system with a 64MP main lens. It will be assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens.

    On the front, it will have a 13MP camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls. Again, this will be an upgrade over the 12MP + 12MP setup, although the exact sensors are yet to be known.

    The camera will come with features like Real Tone and Super Res Zoom of up to 8x. As for the battery, the Pixel 7a will have support for wireless fast charging which the Pixel 6a lacks.

    Apart from this, the Google Pixel 7a will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset. This is the same chipset as the existing Pixel 7 series phones.

    The device will also come with a bunch of security features including water and dust protection and Google One’s VPN.

    Google Pixel 7a color options and box contents

    As per the leaked image, the Google Pixel 7a will arrive in Carbon, Arctic Blue, Coton, and Coral colorways.

    Inside the box of the phone, there will be the device, a Quick Switch adaptor, a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a SIM ejector tool, and the support card.

    Google Pixel 7a price in India (expected)

    It is worth noting that the Pixel 7 comes under Rs 50,000 and the Pixel 6a is a hot-selling smartphone under RS 30,000.

    That said, a price of Rs of between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 is expected. The smartphone will be launched on May 11 on Flipkart and is expected to go on sale a few days later.

    • Published Date: May 3, 2023 7:38 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Meta says ChatGPT-related malware is on the rise

    HMD's new Nokia XR21 can tough out chilling winters, scorching summers easily

    Pebble launches its all-metallic smartwatch in India: Check details

    Nothing Phone 2 launch announced, here is what you can expect

    Snap introduces new ways of showcasing ads on Snapchat

    Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

    We will introduce a new category every six months: SPPL CEO

    Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

    In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

    Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

    Features

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video