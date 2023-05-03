Google is gearing up for the release of its upcoming mid-range offering, Pixel 7a. The Google Pixel 7a is expected to launch next week at the Google I/O in Mountain View, California. The device is also said to launch on May 11 in India. Also Read - Worried about transferring your chats to a new iPhone? WhatsApp may soon have fix for you

Ahead of its launch, the spec sheet of the device alongside its color options have been leaked. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Fresh Google Pixel tablet leaks reveal new colour and more details

Google Pixel 7a specifications

The Google Pixel 7a will arrive with quite a few significant upgrades over the predecessor Pixel 6a. Firstly, the smartphone will come with a design similar to that of the Pixel 7 lineup. Also Read - Apple, Google join hands to make AirTags stalker-proof

The smartphone will feature a 6.1-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be an AMOLED panel with up to 90Hz refresh rate support. This will be a much-needed upgrade over the 60Hz panel on the Pixel 6a.

Moving to the cameras, the device is anticipated to boast a dual camera system with a 64MP main lens. It will be assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens.

On the front, it will have a 13MP camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls. Again, this will be an upgrade over the 12MP + 12MP setup, although the exact sensors are yet to be known.

The camera will come with features like Real Tone and Super Res Zoom of up to 8x. As for the battery, the Pixel 7a will have support for wireless fast charging which the Pixel 6a lacks.

Apart from this, the Google Pixel 7a will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset. This is the same chipset as the existing Pixel 7 series phones.

The device will also come with a bunch of security features including water and dust protection and Google One’s VPN.

Google Pixel 7a color options and box contents

As per the leaked image, the Google Pixel 7a will arrive in Carbon, Arctic Blue, Coton, and Coral colorways.

Inside the box of the phone, there will be the device, a Quick Switch adaptor, a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a SIM ejector tool, and the support card.

Google Pixel 7a price in India (expected)

It is worth noting that the Pixel 7 comes under Rs 50,000 and the Pixel 6a is a hot-selling smartphone under RS 30,000.

That said, a price of Rs of between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 is expected. The smartphone will be launched on May 11 on Flipkart and is expected to go on sale a few days later.