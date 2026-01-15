Google Pixel 10a May Debut Earlier Than Expected: Launch Timeline, Price, Specs Leaked

Google may be preparing to launch its next mid-range smartphone earlier than expected. The Pixel 10a, which is expected to succeed last year’s Pixel 9a, has now appeared in multiple leaks pointing to a mid-February release. Google has not officially confirmed the phone yet, but the timeline being shared by tipsters suggests plans are already in motion. Also Read: Google Veo 3.1 Gets Vertical Video And High-Resolution Output: How To Try

Pixel 10a Launch Timeline Leaked

Leaks claim that the Pixel 10a could go on sale around mid-February, with some sources pointing to a February 17 launch date. If that turns out to be accurate, the phone would arrive nearly a month earlier than the Pixel 9a, which launched in March last year. Also Read: 7 Fun Things You Can Do With Google Maps

An earlier launch would be a slight change in Google’s usual schedule for its A-series phones. Until now, these models have mostly arrived toward the end of the first quarter, rather than in early February.

Pixel 10a Storage and Colour Options Tipped

As per the leaks, the Pixel 10a is expected to be offered in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB. The base model is said to come in four colour options – Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender. The higher storage variant may be more limited, with reports suggesting it could be available only in Obsidian.

This would be broadly similar to last year’s Pixel 9a in terms of storage options, though the colour choices are expected to change.

Pixel 10a Specifications (Expected)

On the hardware side, the Pixel 10a is not expected to bring major changes. Leaks suggest the phone could feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz.

Camera details are expected to stay familiar. The Pixel 10a is tipped to come with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 48MP main sensor, along with an ultrawide camera. A 13MP front camera is also expected for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Pixel 10a is said to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone is said to pack a 5,100mAh battery. It is expected to run Android 16 out of the box and receive long-term software updates, similar to earlier Pixel A-series phones.

Pixel 10a Price (Leaked)

As per early leaks, the Pixel 10a could start at around $499 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB model is expected to cost more. Pricing has not been confirmed yet, but reports suggest Google may try to keep it in line with last year’s model.