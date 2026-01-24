Galaxy S25+ fire incident leads Samsung to compensate affected user

Samsung has agreed to compensate a user after a Galaxy S25+ reportedly caught fire while charging, following an internal review of the incident. The case, which surfaced online last year, involved a relatively new device and resulted in property damage and medical checks for those present at the time. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 And Galaxy S26+ Listed On BIS; India Launch Imminent?

According to the user’s account, the Galaxy S25+ was around two months old at the time of the incident. The phone was said to be charging overnight at home using Samsung’s official charger and cable. During charging, the device allegedly overheated, leading to a fire that damaged the carpet in the room. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A57 specs leak reveals slim design and Exynos chipset: What else to expect?

The user claimed that smoke spread inside the house following the incident. Family members were reportedly taken for medical checks due to smoke inhalation and breathing-related symptoms. Photos and descriptions of the damaged phone and surroundings were later shared on social media, drawing attention to the incident. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colours leaked ahead of launch; No iPhone 17 Pro-like Orange?

A local fire department later examined the incident. According to the user, the investigation pointed to a thermal runaway event as the cause. Thermal runaway is a condition in which a battery overheats uncontrollably, sometimes resulting in fire or explosion.

The user then submitted the relevant documents and evidence to Samsung. The company carried out its own internal review and said there was not enough evidence to clearly identify what triggered the incident. Samsung added that external force could not be ruled out.

Even without a clear conclusion on the cause, Samsung has agreed to compensate the customer. As per reports, the company will reimburse the cost of the Galaxy S25+ handset. In addition, Samsung has agreed to cover expenses related to property damage and medical checks linked to the incident. Apart from this, the company has reportedly agreed to pay an additional amount towards pain and suffering.

Samsung also said the case appears to be isolated and that it has not found any broader issue affecting the Galaxy S25 series. The company added that it continues to follow the same safety and quality checks across its smartphone lineup.

Incidents involving smartphone batteries are uncommon, but they tend to attract attention when they occur. In this case, Samsung’s response focuses on compensation while maintaining that there is no wider concern with the Galaxy S25 series at this stage.