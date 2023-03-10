Rumours that Apple will launch an iPhone with an under-display Face ID scanning technology and an iPhone with the Touch ID sensor under the display are running for a while now. At this point, it is natural to think these are just rumours that may never materialise into anything. However, two new reports say otherwise. Apple is reportedly still working on implementing Touch ID and Face ID under the display of future iPhones. Also Read - Windows 11 update: Microsoft introduces Phone Link for iOS, Notepad gets tabs, more

The first source is the renowned industry analyst Ross Young, who said that Apple has been forced to delay the plans to launch the under-display Face ID technology by at least a year. Since some previous rumours hinted the technology to arrive on the 2024 iPhone, the timeline is now pushed back to 2025. Young cites “sensor issues” as the cause for the delay. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone coming to iPhones, iPads soon

Touch ID is only available on the existing SE models because Apple switched to Face ID with the launch of the iPhone X. It is not clear if both technologies would exist simultaneously on an iPhone. Also Read - Apple's first-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for Rs 52 lakh at auction: Check details

Speaking of Face ID, a report by the Korean blog Naver, which has a good track record of predicting Apple-related developments, said that Apple has made some progress in the development of the under-display Touch ID, but its launch timeline would solely rely on the success of the under-display Face ID technology. The report said that the under-screen Touch ID is on track for two to three years after the launch of the under-display Face ID.

The bottom line is that Apple is working on both under-display Touch ID and Face ID, but the success of the former depends on the latter’s reception in the market. Apple is figuring out the complexity to put the sensors it uses to let users authenticate access to the iPhone using biometrics — which Android phone makers did some years ago.

The complexity here could be a new system that combines components such as shortwave infrared and an optical system, which Apple is reportedly developing. The Touch ID system in development will not only let users unlock the iPhone but also let them measure oxygen saturation and pulse rate. It is also reported to be advanced enough to tell if a user is wearing gloves and whether the user’s finger is wet or dry by showing a situational recognition rate.