Forgot iPhone 18 Pro! iPhone 21 Leak Is Here With Apple’s Biggest Camera Jump

Apple is preparing for the iPhone 18 Pro models along with the first-ever iPhone Fold and the affordable iPhone 17e. However, a recent leak has shed light on the iPhone from 2028! According to a new research note, Apple is reportedly planning a major camera upgrade for the iPhone 21 series, which is expected to launch in 2028. And yes, if the report is accurate, it could mark the first time an iPhone gets a 200MP camera sensor.

While this is still years away, the details being discussed hint at a notable shift in Apple's camera strategy to a major extent. Apple Insider reported that a Morgan Stanley investor note cited in multiple reports, the iPhone 21 lineup could be the first Apple smartphones to feature a 200MP camera sensor. Interestingly, earlier speculation had suggested Apple might make this jump much sooner, but the latest report pushes the timeline further to 2028.

The move appears to be less about megapixel numbers and more about long-term supply planning and camera quality standards. Apple is known to be cautious with such jumps, often waiting until the technology meets its performance expectations.

ONE Big Change

Another important detail in the report is Apple’s potential change in camera sensor suppliers. For years, Sony has been Apple’s primary partner for iPhone camera sensors. However, the iPhone 21’s rumoured 200MP sensor is said to be sourced from Samsung instead.

The report suggests Samsung’s CMOS sensor technology currently aligns better with Apple’s requirements. These sensors are also expected to be manufactured at Samsung’s facility in Texas, fitting Apple’s broader push to strengthen its US-based supply chain.

The report also hints that Apple may diversify suppliers for LiDAR sensors, which are currently sourced from Sony. Another company, STMicro, is said to be in talks as a possible alternative.

That said, Apple is expected to continue using the same supplier for Face ID sensors, at least for now. Separately, analysts believe Apple could introduce under-display Face ID as early as 2027, potentially coinciding with the iPhone’s 20th anniversary.