Asus has confirmed the release of its upcoming premium smartphone. The Asus Zenfone 10 will be launched later this month with a compact form factor and a solid specs sheet. However, don’t get too excited if you are an Asus fan residing in India. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 7 series goes on sale in India: Check price, top offers

Asus Zenfone 10 launch date, availability, pricing

The Asus Zenfone 10 will go official on June 29 at 9 AM New York Time (6:30 PM IST). It will be available only in select regions including Taipei, Belin, and New York. Also Read - Asus ROG Ally debuts as a handheld gaming console running Windows, featuring Ryzen chip

Unfortunately, the company isn’t launching the device in India this time.

However, we expect the company to bring the phone to the country later this year. As for its pricing, expect the device to arrive in the premium segment.

Asus Zenfone 10: What to expect

The Asus Zenfone 10 has passed a few documents giving away its key specs. The Zenfone 10 is expected to come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset. For the unversed, this is currently the most powerful chipset from Qualcomm.

The device may come with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 256GB/512GB of internal storage. It is worth noting that the base model last year had 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. So we might see an 8gigs entry-level variant.

As for its performance, the smartphone scored 2,008 points in the single-core department and 5,454 points in the multi-core department. The device will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.

In terms of battery, it is expected to pack a larger battery. The predecessor came with a 4,300mAh cell but the Zenfone 10 is rumored to have a battery capacity closer to the 5,000mAh mark. It may have 67W fast charging support.

Asus is rumored to focus on cameras this time. The smartphone is said to come with a 200MP main camera on the rear. The existing Zenfone 9 has a 50MP dual camera system. Since the chipset is capable, the device may support 8K video recording similar to the predecessor.

Other than this, the Zenfone 10 may come with Ingress protection. Asus may get the device IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to boast a stereo speaker setup.

Not to forget about the display, the Zenfone 10 may feature a 6.3-inch compact panel with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support.