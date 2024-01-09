Asus ROG Phone 8 series is finally official as the company continues to dominate the gaming smartphone market in several countries. There are two phones: a standard version and a Pro version with bells and whistles. Both phones feature the most powerful Android phone processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but the new ROG Phone 8 series is not just about the performance. They are an overall package for professional gamers — much like their predecessors. And this time Asus has listened to years of feedback from customers and equipped the ROG Phone 8 Pro and ROG Phone 8 with the most advanced cameras yet.

ROG Phone 8 Pro, ROG Phone 8 specifications

The top-of-the-line ROG Phone 8 Pro brings a modern design while retaining the signature elements such as the ROG logo on the back with RGB lighting effects, a five-cornered camera module, and an extra USB-C port on the side. A few things, however, have changed. For instance, there is a flat display with very narrow bezels on the phone instead of thick ones and the ROG logo now uses an AniMe Vision LED panel instead of a dot matrix panel. According to Asus, this panel uses hundreds of customisable LED dots for a unique look, which will appeal to gamers especially. This panel, however, is missing on the vanilla model and that is the only biggest perceptible difference between the two phones.

READ MORE Asus ROG Phone 8 India launch date revealed: Details here

The rest of the specifications and features on both phones are common. The ROG Phone 8 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. They both use a 5500mAh battery that supports 65W fast wired charging through Quick Charge 5.0 technology. That means you will get that speed only when you use the bundled charger or the one that complies with the technology and offers a maximum speed of 65W. For other chargers, there is support for USB Power Delivery. There is also support for 15W Qi wireless charging. Both ROG Phone 8 Pro and ROG Phone 8 use a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED LTPO display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 1800×2400 pixels, a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, and a refresh rate of 165Hz. You get Android 14 on both phones with ROG UI custom skin on top. The AeroActive Cooler X has also been upgraded and is now 29 percent smaller and 10 percent lighter than its predecessor.

Asus is also going heavy on artificial intelligence with the new ROG phones. A new “AI Grabber” feature on both phones will allow you to search for gaming walkthroughs by recognising and copying in-game text. There is also an “AI Wallpaper” feature that will be rolled out to both phones in the future.

ROG Phone 8 Pro, ROG Phone 8 price

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro will cost Rs 94,999 for the variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, while the variant with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at Rs 1,19,999. The price of the ROG Phone 8 is not out yet, but Asus says it will announce the sale dates for the Pro model soon. The ROG Phone 8 series will be available to buy from Asus’ online store, Asus Exclusive Store, ROG Store, and Vijay Sales stores across the country.