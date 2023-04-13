Apple triples the production of Made in India iPhones in FY 23

Apple assembled iPhones worth more than $ seven billion in India in last financial year. In broader terms, FY23 production tripled in number when compared to the year before. These numbers are significant for India as the company is trying to accelerate a move beyond China. Also Read - How to reduce background noise for cellular calls on iPhone

The California-based company now assembles seven percent of its iPhones in India through its partners like Foxconn Technologies and Pegatron Corp. This is a significant leap for India and its 'Make in India' program. The country accounted for an estimated one percent of the world's iPhone users in 2021.

Apple is trying to reduce its dependence on China considering the escalating tension between Washington and Beijing. For instance, last year chaos at Foxconn's main "iPhone City" complex in Zhengzhou caused disruption in Apple's supply chain and the company was forced to cut output estimates. It is clear, Apple does not want the repeat of such kind of disruption due to any geopolitical activities.

According to a Bloomberg report, in FY 23, Apple exported $ five billion worth of ‘Made in India’ iPhones. This is four times when compared to FY 22. In addition to this, Apple is trying to assemble its next generation of iPhones concurrently in India and China. If everything goes as per the plan, that will be the first time that iPhone assembly will begin at the same time in both the countries.

The report also says that the world’s most valuable company was planning to diversify its supply chain since long. Apple’s executives in various meetings asked the government for incentives in India and pushed its partners Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron to assemble locally.

Together, the company’s three partners employ nearly 60,000 workers in India and assemble models ranging from the iPhone 11 series to the latest iPhone 14 series locally. Through an aggressive expansion plan of its partners, Apple plans assemble a quarter of its iPhones in India by 2025.

Ramping its iPhone production in India positions the country as a trusted manufacturing hub that could have an implication for other US brands that are planning to set up their manufacturing plants in India in near future.

Furthermore, the report says that the company sees strong growth potential in India. Apple is planning to open its two retail stores in India next week. One in Mumbai and the other in the capital city of New Delhi. The launch event is expected to be graced by Apple CEO Tim Cook, which underscores India’s importance for the company.