comscore
    News

    Apple triples the production of Made in India iPhones in FY 23

    Mobiles

    Apple is trying to reduce its dependence on China considering the escalating tension between Washington and Beijing.

    • Updated: April 13, 2023 2:48 PM IST

    Highlights

    • India accounted for an estimated one percent of world’s iPhone users in 2021.
    • Apple now assembles around seven percent of its iPhones in India.
    • Apple is planning to open its two retail stores in India next week.
    iphone 15

    Apple assembled iPhones worth more than $ seven billion in India in last financial year. In broader terms, FY23 production tripled in number when compared to the year before.  These numbers are significant for India as the company is trying to accelerate a move beyond China. Also Read - How to reduce background noise for cellular calls on iPhone

    The California-based company now assembles seven percent of its iPhones in India through its partners like Foxconn Technologies and Pegatron Corp. This is a significant leap for India and its ‘Make in India’ program. The country accounted for an estimated one percent of the world’s iPhone users in 2021. Also Read - iPhone 15 Pro may not have the rumored solid-state buttons

    Apple is trying to reduce its dependence on China considering the escalating tension between Washington and Beijing. For instance, last year chaos at Foxconn’s main “iPhone City” complex in Zhengzhou caused disruption in Apple’s supply chain and the company was forced to cut output estimates. It is clear, Apple does not want the repeat of such kind of disruption due to any geopolitical activities. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Here's what we know about Apple's premium smartphone

    According to a Bloomberg report, in FY 23, Apple exported $ five billion worth of ‘Made in India’ iPhones. This is four times when compared to FY 22. In addition to this, Apple is trying to assemble its next generation of iPhones concurrently in India and China. If everything goes as per the plan, that will be the first time that iPhone assembly will begin at the same time in both the countries.

    The report also says that the world’s most valuable company was planning to diversify its supply chain since long. Apple’s executives in various meetings asked the government for incentives in India and pushed its partners Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron to assemble locally.

    Together, the company’s three partners employ nearly 60,000 workers in India and assemble models ranging from the iPhone 11 series to the latest iPhone 14 series locally. Through an aggressive expansion plan of its partners, Apple plans assemble a quarter of its iPhones in India by 2025.

    Ramping its iPhone production in India positions the country as a trusted manufacturing hub that could have an implication for other US brands that are planning to set up their manufacturing plants in India in near future.

    Furthermore, the report says that the company sees strong growth potential in India. Apple is planning to open its two retail stores in India next week. One in Mumbai and the other in the capital city of New Delhi. The launch event is expected to be graced by Apple CEO Tim Cook, which underscores India’s importance for the company.

    • Published Date: April 13, 2023 2:25 PM IST
    • Updated Date: April 13, 2023 2:48 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Apple triples iPhone production in India in a boost to govt's Make in India program

    Vivo to invest Rs 1100 in India in 2023: Here s what it plans to do

    HBO Max now called just Max, adds Discovery+ content at no extra cost

    Android 14 now available to public beta testers: What to expect

    Intel announces partnership with Arm for chip manufacturing compatibility

    Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

    Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

    Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

    Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

    IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option

    Tech Updates/ launch

    YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option
    Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies
    What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?

    Tech Updates/ launch

    What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?
    Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model