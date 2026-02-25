Apple may shrink Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro models; Here's why

The iPhone 18 Pro launch is still months away, but leaks have already started shaping expectations. And this time, the focus is once again on the front of the phone. According to a new report, Apple could be planning a redesigned and smaller Dynamic Island for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. It may not disappear completely, but it could shrink in a noticeable way. Also Read: iPhone 17e launch next week: Expected to get major upgrades, but it still doesn't excite me

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a redesigned Dynamic Island for its next Pro models. The key detail? It is expected to be smaller than the one on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. Apple introduced the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022, replacing the traditional notch. Since then, the company has slightly reduced its size in newer models. However, those changes have been gradual and not dramatic. Also Read: Skip Amazon, Flipkart! iPhone Air deal on Vijay Sales will save you flat Rs 28,910; Here's how

Now, reports suggest that the pill-shaped cutout could shrink significantly – possibly by around 30-35 percent compared to the current Pro models. Also Read: iPhone 16 price drops by Rs 19,000 in India: Here’s how to grab the deal

Why is it happening?

The likely reason behind this change is Apple’s continued push toward under-display technology. There have been multiple rumours suggesting that Apple is testing ways to move some Face ID components beneath the display. If certain infrared sensors shift under the screen, the visible cutout would no longer need to be as large.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Dynamic Island is going away completely. Instead, we might see a slimmer pill-shaped cutout that mainly houses the selfie camera, while part of the Face ID hardware stays hidden underneath. It’s a step-by-step approach rather than a sudden design overhaul.

Not a full all-screen iPhone yet

Ever since the iPhone X launched, users have been waiting for a truly uninterrupted display. The notch evolved into the Dynamic Island, which added functionality like Live Activities and alerts, but it still takes up screen space.

While a completely cutout-free iPhone is the long-term goal, that jump may still be a few years away. For now, Apple appears to be refining the design rather than eliminating it.