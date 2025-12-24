Apple May Finally Make Pairing Third-Party Accessories Easier On iPhones

Apple may be loosening things slightly when it comes to how iPhones work with third-party accessories. The iOS 26.3 beta, which is currently rolling out to developers and beta testers, mainly addresses bug fixes, but code spotted in the update points to changes that could make pairing wireless earphones and smartwatches with an iPhone less complicated. Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Could Drop Dynamic Island, Get Mechanical Camera Upgrade

Easier Pairing for Third-Party Accessories

According to a report by MacRumors, iOS 26.3 beta includes references to a new accessory-pairing system designed for non-Apple devices. The changes appear to simplify how iPhones and iPads recognise and connect to third-party Bluetooth accessories, removing some of the manual steps currently required in the Bluetooth settings menu.

At present, pairing third-party wearables usually involves navigating through multiple settings screens. Apple's in-development approach aims to reduce that friction and make the experience closer to how AirPods or Apple Watch connect to an iPhone.

Proximity Pairing Feature Spotted

The report points to a feature internally referred to as Proximity Pairing. If implemented, it would allow users to pair compatible third-party earphones or smartwatches simply by bringing them close to an iPhone. Instead of going through multiple Bluetooth settings, users may see a pop-up on the screen when a compatible accessory is brought nearby, allowing the pairing to be completed in a single step.

If introduced, this would be a noticeable change for Apple. Proximity-based pairing has so far been limited to Apple’s own products, such as AirPods and Apple Watch, or accessories that are part of the MFi program.

Notification Support Also in the Works

Alongside easier pairing, the iOS 26.3 beta also hints at notification support for third-party smartwatches. Users may be able to receive, view, and interact with notifications on non-Apple wearables in a way that closely mirrors the Apple Watch experience.

There is a limitation, though. Notifications can reportedly be forwarded to only one connected wearable at a time. This means users who own both an Apple Watch and a third-party smartwatch would need to choose which device receives notifications.

Linked to EU Regulations

These changes appear to be part of Apple’s broader effort to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act. As per the report, the new pairing and notification features are currently limited to users in the EU, at least during testing.