iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Apple at its ‘Wonderlust’ event on Tuesday launched the brand new iPhone 15. The Apple iPhone 15 builds on the design of the iPhone 14 and brings a couple of new features. It also has new subtle colors, a cosmetic demarcation against its predecessor. Here in this article, we are doing a face-off – iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 – to understand what’s exactly different.

Apple iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: What’s changed

At the outset, both iPhones look almost the same unless you look at the front. The iPhone 15 features a Dynamic island replacing the notch panel from the iPhone 14. This may look like a big change but in reality, it’s the same Super Retina XDR panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen size as well is the same as the iPhone 14, coming at 6.1 and 6.7 inches. However, the screen on the new iPhone 15 has 2000 nits of peak brightness. The iPhone 14’s brightness peaks at 1200 nits.

Although the rear looks similar to the iPhone 14, Apple has used color-infused glass on the back of the iPhone 15. It’s frosted glass, unlike the reflective and shiny one on the iPhone 14. There are new subtler colors like Pink, Blue, Yellow, Green, and Black (a total of 5 colors). Note that these are lighter colors. The predecessor came with more vibrant shades like the Product Red, Yellow, Blue, Purple, Midnight, and Starlight (a total of 6 colors).

Furthermore, both models have a mute switch and a volume rocker on the side. The major change is at the bottom. The lightning port on the 14 has now been switched to a USB-C port on the iPhone 15. This means you can use Android charging cables and also plug in OTG adapters. The speed though is restricted to USB 2.0.

The iPhone 15 comes with a new 48MP main lens paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The main lens can capture super-high-resolution images of 24MP and 48MP. It also gets a dedicated 2x optical zoom option in the camera app. Moreover, there are new features like portraits with Focus and Depth control. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, has a 12MP + 12MP dual camera system. Both can shoot 4k videos at 60fps.

One of the major changes is under the hood, the iPhone 15 comes with Apple’s 4nm A16 Bionic chipset having a 5-core GPU. The new chipset succeeds the 5nm A15 Bionic from iPhone 14. Battery-wise, Apple says that the iPhone 15 will offer the same battery as the iPhone 14 models, i.e. up to 26 hours. There’s 20W fast charging support on both iPhones.

The duo has a stereo speaker setup, but the 15 models get Dolby Atmos support. There’s Face ID support on both models. Both come with an array of connectivity features like 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS/NaVIC, and others. There’s also an IP68 rating on both models.

Lastly, the iPhone 15 boots on iOS 17 out of the box, whereas, the iPhone 14 came with iOS 16 out of the box. That said, if you purchase the iPhone 15 now, it will get 1 extra year of software support.

Coming to the pricing, the iPhone 15 is priced the same as the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 is priced starting at Rs 79,900, whereas, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. While the iPhone 14 began at these prices, now it can be grabbed starting at Rs 69,900, thanks to the official price cut on the Apple website.