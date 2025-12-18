Apple Could Move Selfie Camera On iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone Fold In 2026: Know The Reason

Now, the focus is on Apple’s 2026 iPhones, which are said to be a major upgrade in several terms, at least leaks say so. A new report by The Information’s Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu, a noticeable design change coming in 2026. According to the latest details, Apple may relocate the selfie camera on the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and even its first foldable phone, widely referred to as the iPhone Fold. Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Could Drop Dynamic Island, Get Mechanical Camera Upgrade

While the overall look of these phones may stay familiar, the front-facing camera could move to a new position – a shift that may also signal bigger changes under the display. If the report is accurate, Apple plans to move the front camera from the current top-centre position to the top-left corner of the display. This change is said to apply to both iPhone 18 Pro models and the outer display of the iPhone Fold, which is expected to launch in 2026. Also Read: Massive Apple Leak Reveals 30+ Products, Including Foldable iPhone, New Macs, iPads, And More

WHY SO?

The move is reportedly linked to Apple’s long-rumoured under-display Face ID system. By hiding Face ID components beneath the screen, Apple may finally remove the pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout on Pro models, leaving only a small camera opening instead. Despite this adjustment, the phones are expected to look largely similar to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup from the outside. Also Read: Apple’s iPhone Fold May Skip Face ID; Display And Camera Specs Leak

The camera story doesn’t stop at the front. The iPhone 18 Pro series is also tipped to bring a mechanical aperture to at least one rear camera. This would help control the amount of light entering the lens, offering more flexibility in both bright and low-light photography.

The change could also help Apple add another image sensor on the back, improving night shots. That said, how noticeable the difference will be on a smartphone-sized sensor remains to be seen.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold: What Else To Expect?

Apart from this, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to use a new Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging method from TSMC. In simple terms, this brings memory closer to the processor, which could boost on-device AI tasks, improve thermal efficiency, and even help with battery life.

Talking about Apple’s first foldable phone, it is expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series in September 2026. Reports suggest a 5.3-inch cover display and a 7.7-inch inner foldable screen, with the selfie camera placed similarly to the Pro models.