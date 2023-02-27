comscore Lenovo launches a laptop made of flax-seeds
MWC 2023: Lenovo launches ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 with a cover made of flax seeds

At MWC 2023, Lenovo launched a laptop made of food. Here is everything we know about it.

  • Lenovo launches a host of new laptops at MWC 2023.
  • Lenovo also launched the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 at MWC 2023.
  • ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 comes with a cover made of flax seeds.
Lenovo launched a host of new laptops at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 that is going on in Barcelona at the moment. The list includes ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4, and ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 to name a few. In addition to these, Lenovo also launched a laptop that is made of food! Also Read - Google at MWC 2023: How to connect Chromebook with Bluetooth headphones

At MWC 2023, Lenovo launched the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 laptop. Unlike most laptops available in the market that either come with plastic or a metallic chassis, this laptop has a chassis that is made of a material that is derived from flaxseed. This material looks like a panel of wood, and it is aimed at furthering the company’s sustainability goals. In addition to using a plant-based back cover, Lenovo is also replacing the plastic outer packaging with bamboo fibre bags and paper-based moulds as a part of its green initiative. Also Read - MWC 2023: Google announces six new features for Android

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 laptop comes with a 13.3-inch OLED display with 4mm thin bezels, WQXGA resolution, 400 nits of peak brightness, 16:10 screen-to-body ratio, and support for Dolby Vision. It comes with both touch and non-touch panels. It comes with an edge-to-edge backlit panel and a 120mm haptic touchpad. Coming to colours, it comes in two variants — one in Artic Grey colour with recycled aluminium and the other with flax fiber cover and bronze aluminium body. It weighs just 1.19 Kgs.

Talking about internals, the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 laptop is powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen Pro processors that is coupled with the latest AMD Radeon Pro graphics, up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB of PCle Gen 4 SSD storage. It runs the Windows 11 operating system, and it is backed by a 51.5 Whr battery with 65W rapid charge technology.

Coming to audio, this laptop has two far-field mics and support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Voice. For connectivity it has two USB-C Type 4 jacks, an audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, LTE, and Bluetooth 5.1. Apart from that, it comes with a Full HD web-camera with 1080p resolution and IR sensors.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2023 10:22 PM IST
