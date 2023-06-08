comscore
Microsoft rolls out new File Explorer UI, lighting controls, emojis to Windows 11 testers

New features will include a modernized File Explorer Home and address bar, Dynamic Lighting, and support for Emoji 15 in addition to Microsoft Store update.

  • Published: June 8, 2023 7:48 PM IST

Highlights

  • Windows 11 new File Explorer is powered by WinUI.
  • Windows 11 new File Explorer recognises local and cloud folders.
  • Microsoft has implemented the open HID LampArray for lighting devices.
windows 11

Microsoft has announced the rollout of new features in Windows 11 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. New features will include a modernized File Explorer Home and address bar, Dynamic Lighting, and support for Emoji 15.   Also Read - LinkedIn introduces ID Verification feature in India: Here's how it works

Microsoft has also released a new Microsoft Store update in addition to fixes for some known issues. Here is will look at new features that have been rolled out by Microsoft with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23475 to the Dev Channel. Also Read - Microsoft Edge gets support for Workspaces with the latest update

New feature announced by Microsoft with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23475

File explorer Also Read - Microsoft announces new accessibility features for Xbox: Here’s what’s new

Microsoft has introduced a new File Explorer home, which is powered by WinUI. In the new File Explorer home, recommended files for users who signed into Windows with an Azure Active Directory (AAD) account will be shown in the carousel and they now support file thumbnails. 

In addition to this, Microsoft has also tweaked Quick Access folders, Favorites, and Recent. It has introduced a new address bar and search box to File Explorer that recognises between local and cloud folders and shows their status.  

For OneDrive users, the address bar now shows their OneDrive sync status and quota flyout that shows used and available space. 

Microsoft is beginning to roll these features out and they will be available to all Insiders in Dev Channel later. 

Dynamic lighting

Microsoft has implemented the open HID LampArray standard to allow Windows users and developers to control their lighting devices. Microsoft has included Windows apps API to control devices from the background and foreground. It has also added a new page in Windows Settings for users to customise how their devices behave. 

“By adopting an open standard, and by working with our OEM and ODM partners, Microsoft seeks to improve the RGB device and software ecosystem for users by increasing interoperability of devices and apps,” Microsoft said in a blog post

Users can go to Personalisation in Settings and then to Dynamic Lighting to control and configure an HID LampArray device at both the per-device and all-device levels.

Microsoft acknowledged that there are several issues with wireless devices right now so it has recommended using a wired connection for the time being. 

Unicode Emoji 15

Microsoft is also beginning to roll out Emoji 15 designs. Users will now be able to see, search and insert these emojis from the emoji panel. 

In addition to this, Microsoft has issued fixes for various bugs. 

Microsoft Store

Microsft will enable users to install free apps and games from search results. The feature was rolled out to Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channel at the end of March and Microsoft is now expanding it to more Insiders. 

In addition to this, Microsoft has rolled out new designs for games and movies card. New cars give more room for artwork and make it easier for users to spot products, as per Microsoft. 

 

