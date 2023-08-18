MacOS Ventura update: Apple has released a bug-fixed update for macOS Ventura operating system. The new update is called macOS Ventura 13.5.1 and comes three weeks after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.5. The latest version of the operating system is a fix for location services on the Mac. Many users have complained about a bug since July, which is preventing them from accessing and controlling location permissions for first and third-party apps. The earlier version of the OS had no apps listed in the Location Services, which is available under Privacy and Security in the System Settings.

This bug prevented users from accessing location services toggles to allow or block access to location information in any app. In addition to this, users were also not able to see, which apps were using their location information and they were also not able to give access to location to newly installed apps.

The macOS 13.5.1 update fixes these issues as per Apple’s release notes. Location services are now expected to work properly and affected users can download the latest update from the Software Update section of System Settings.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download macOS 13.5.1:

Step 1: Click on the Apple menu in the top left corner of your screen.

Step 2: Select System Preferences.

Step 3: Click on Software Update.

Step 4: If an update is available, click on the Update Now button to download and install it.

Alternatively, you can download macOS Ventura 13.5.1 directly from Apple’s website.

Meanwhile, Apple is likely to unveil its new Mac devices with its rumoured M3 chipset. We could see the first M3-powered Mac in October 2023, as per a report by Mark Gurman. M3 chip-powered Mac devices will include a new iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In addition to this, an upgraded version of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will probably launch next year.

“Now that Apple has gotten the 15-inch MacBook Air and new M2 Ultra-based Macs out the door, the October launch could feature the first Macs with M3 chips. October is too early for new high-end MacBook Pros or desktops, so the first beneficiaries of the new chip should be the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro,” Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter.