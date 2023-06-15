LG has announced the launch of the LG Gram series 2023 and LG UltraPC line-ups in India. The newly launched LG Gram line-up includes- LG Gram (17Z90R, 16Z90R, and 14Z90R), LG Gram Style (14Z90RS), LG Gram 2-in-1 (16T90R) and LG UltraPC (16U70Q). Also Read - LG launches new OLED TV lineup, including a 97-inch TV, in India

Each model is equipped with innovative features that cater to diverse preferences, ensuring users can find the perfect fit for their needs, the company said in a statement.

LG Gram 2023 line-up is powered with Intel EVO certificated 13th Gen Core Processor, LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM and Gen-4 NVMe (x2) storage. LG Ultra PC is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor with LPDDR4x RAM and dual NVMe slots SSD.

LG Gram series 2023 and LG UltraPC line-ups price and availability in India

LG Gram 14Z90R, 16Z90R, and 17Z90R are priced at Rs 1,43,000, Rs 1,77,000 and Rs 1,83,000 respectively. LG Gram Style (14Z90RS) is available for Rs 1,91,000; LG UltraPC (16U70Q) is priced at Rs 1,17,000 and LG Gram 2-in-1 (16T90R) is for Rs 2,05,000.

These laptops are available exclusively on LG’s official website starting June 15.

LG Gram series 2023 and LG UltraPC line-ups specifications

LG Gram

LG Gram 2023 lineup is powered with Intel EVO certificated 13th Gen Core Processor with up to 32GB LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM, up to 2TB Gen.4 NVMe (x2) storage and Nvidia RTX3050 4GB GPU.

The series comes with an anti-glare IPS display with 400nits brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 99% colour reproduction and variable refresh rate.

In addition to this, the series comes with up to 90Wh Li-ion battery, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

LG Gram Style

LG Gram Style is offered with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor with 16GB LPDDR5 6000MHz RAM, 512GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The laptop comes with an OLED anti-Glare Low Reflection display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, high refresh rate and 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution.

In addition to this, the newly launched laptop comes with a 72Wh Li-ion battery, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

LG Gram 2-in-1

LG Gram 2-in-1 laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor with 16GB LPDDR5 5200 MHz RAM, 2TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The laptop has an IPS LCD Pen Touch Display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. It has got an 80Wh Li-ion battery with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6E.

LG Ultra PC

LG Ultra PC laptop has Ryzen 7 5825U processor with 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz RAM, 1TB storage and AMD Radeon Vega GPU.

The laptop is offered with an anti-glare IPS display that comes with a 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution. In addition to this, the laptop has a 72Wh battery, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.