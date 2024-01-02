Amazon Deals: Top laptops under Rs 20,000

Looking for a budget laptop? Amazon has a wide range of laptops available on the platform. There are laptops ranging from as low as Rs 20,000 going all the way above Rs 4,00,000. All of these laptops have some sort of discounts ongoing, whether it be a usual offer or a bank discount. That said, if you are on a budget and want the cheapest options and reliable options, you can get them on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top GaN chargers for iPhones and Android phones

We have listed some of the top three laptop options that you can consider under Rs 20,000 on Amazon. Let’s take a look at the deals.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top deals on immersion heating rods

The JioBook released last year is available at 41 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 14,701 as opposed to its MRP of 25,000. The laptop has a compact form factor featuring an 11.6-inch display. It is powered by a MediaTek 8788 octa-core chipset clocked at 2 GHz. It has 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC internal storage. The JioBook boots on JioOS and has connectivity options like LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi. The laptop weighs 990 grams.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top deals on digital writing pads

Buy Now

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,990. It is one of the best-rated laptops under Rs 20,000 with a 4.4-star rating. The laptop features an 11.6-inch display and is powered by Intel’s Celeron N4020 processor. It has Intel UHD graphics.

Buy Now

Chuwi HeroBook Pro laptop is available at 46 percent off its listed price of Rs 34,990. It is now priced at Rs 18,990 on the platform. The laptop comes with a 14.1-inch display and is powered by Intel Celeron N4020 chipset. It has connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi, and HDMI.