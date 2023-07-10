Zerobook 13 comes with a thin and light metal body with a 16.9mm thickness. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display, with a peak brightness of 400 nits.

Infinix has announced the sale of its Zerobook 13-Gen laptop. Interested buyers can purchase the laptop starting July 11, 2023.

Zerobook 13 comes with a thin and light metal body with a 16.9mm thickness. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display, with a peak brightness of 400 nits.

READ MORE Infinix ZeroBook 13 series laptops launched with up to Intel Core i9 processor

The Zerobook 13 features the ICE STORM 2.0 Upgraded Dual-fan cooling system. It comes with 0.25mm thinner Shark blades, 2x69mm fans, and 79 blades.

READ MORE Infinix Hot 30 5G to launch on July 14 in India

The newly launched laptop comes with a 70Wh battery and a 100-Watt multi-utility Type C charger. The device can be fully charged in approximately 2 hours, as per the company’s claim.

Infinix Zerobook 13 price and availability in India

Infinix Zerobook 13 is available in three variants starting July 11 on Flipkart. The Core i9 – 32GB + 1TB variant is available for Rs 81990, the Core i7 – 16GB + 512GB variant is for Rs 64,999 and the Core i7- 32GB +1TB model is available for Rs 69,990.

The Zerobook Core i5 version comes with 16GB + 512GB configuration and is priced at Rs 51990.

Infinix Zerobook 13 specifications

Infinix Zerobook 13 features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS LCD with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

The newly launched laptop is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor. The processor is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. In addition to this, the laptop also comes with up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Coming to the design, Infinix Zerobook 13 has a thin and lightweight metal body with a thickness of 16.9mm and a Meteoric phase design on the lid. The laptop also has a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner, an OVERBOOST switch, and an ICE STORM 2.0 cooling system.

The OVERBOOST switch allows for adjusting the CPU performance according to the task requirements, and the ICE STORM 2.0 cooling system ensures heat dissipation.

Coming to ports and connectivity, the laptop has a variety of ports for connectivity and expansion, including two USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The USB-C ports support data transfer, charging, and DisplayPort output, while the HDMI port allows for connecting to external monitors or TVs.

The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity. The laptop also has a quad-speaker system, dual microphones, and an FHD webcam with AI beauty mode.

Infinix Zerobook 13 has a 70 Wh battery that can provide up to 13 hours of video playback on a single charge. The battery also supports fast charging with the 96W Hyper Charger. It runs on Windows 11 Home operating system.