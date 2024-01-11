HP on Thursday launched the all-new Omen 16 gaming laptop in India. The new HP Omen 16 comes with Intel’s 14th generation processors and up to NVIDIA RTX 4070 laptop GPU. Some of the other highlights of the laptop include a 165Hz high refresh rate game-ready display and the Omen Tempest Cooling system. Let’s take a look at the full specs and price of the gaming laptop.

HP Omen 16 India price, offers, and availability

The HP Omen 16 is priced starts at Rs 1,60,999 and will be available in several configurations. HP is offering cashback of up to 10,000 with leading bank cards. There are exchange benefits of up to 25,000 when purchasing the gaming machine.

Those purchasing the new Omen gaming laptop can get launch offers on HyperX products at a cheaper price. These products include the HyperX Pusefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse, gaming mouse pad, Cloud Stinger Core headset, and HyperX Solocast microphone.

Additionally, Omen 16 buyers can get the Adobe Creative Cloud yearly plan worth Rs 20,000 at just Rs 1,999.

Interested buyers can purchase the gaming laptop online and offline in the country.

HP Omen 16 specifications and features

HP Omen 16 with model number HP 16-wf1026TX comes with a 16.1-inch display. The screen features a 165Hz refresh rate and a Full HD resolution. The IPS panel has an anti-glare coating and a low blue light certification. It has 300 nits of brightness, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, and 7ms response time.

The gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-14700HX. The CPU can achieve 5.5GHz of clock speed with Intel’s Turbo Boost technology. The laptop has NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

It comes in two RAM options – 16GB DDR5 5600MHz (2x 8GB) and 32GB DDR6 5600MHz RAM (2x 16GB). It has 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMEe TLC M.2 SSD storage. It packs a 6-cell 83Wh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging.

The laptop has a full-sized keyboard with 4-zone RGB backlit support. It has a slew of ports including 1x USB Type-C port, 1 AC smart pin, a couple of Type-A ports, 1x HDMI 3.1 port, 1x RJ-45, and 1x headphone jack.