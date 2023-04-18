HP launches four new laptops for hybrid working in India: Check details

HP today launched four new laptops in India including the HP Pavillion x360, the HP Pavillion 14 Plus, the HP 14 and the HP 15. These new laptops are aimed at hybrid workers, GenZs and millennials. Also Read - Windows 11, 10 users need to update their PCs right now

The company’s newly launched HP Pavilion Plus laptops are powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors. These new laptops also come with a physical camera shutter for privacy. Additionally, they come with OLED displays with 400 nits of peak brightness, and a high-resolution HP True Vision 5MP Camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and AI noise reduction features. Also Read - Acer Predator Helios 16 with 13th-gen Intel processor launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The HP 14 and HP 15 laptops, on the other hand, offer improved performance, and they come with a physical camera shutter for privacy. Additionally, these laptops come with Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity and a webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction and AI Noise Removal for better video and sound quality. Also Read - How to use Nearby Share on Windows

HP Pavillion x360, HP Pavillion 14 Plus, HP 14, HP 15 price and availability

The HP 14 comes at a starting price of Rs 39,999 in India. On the other hand, the HP Pavilion X360 is available at a starting price of Rs 57,999 and the HP Pavilion Plus 14 is available at a starting price of Rs 81,999 in India.

HP Pavillion x360 specifications

It comes with a 14-inch full HD display with a peak brightess of 250 nits and a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by the 13th-gen Intel i5-1335U processor that is coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of PCle SSD storage and a three-cell 43Wh lithium-ion battery.

On the audio front, it comes with dual speakers by B&O, and there is a 5MP HP True Vision web camera with a physical privacy shutter. It runs Windows 11 OS and it has WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. For security, it has a fingerprint Reader.

This laptop comes in pale rose gold variant.

HP 15 specifications

It comes with a 15.6-inch full HD display with a peak brightess of 250 nits and a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Intel i5-1335U processor that is coupled with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of PCle SSD storage and a three-cell 41Wh lithium-ion battery.

On the audio front, it comes with dual speakers by B&O, and there is a 720p HD web camera. It runs Windows 11 OS and it has WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. For security, it has a fingerprint Reader.

This laptop comes in natural silver variant.