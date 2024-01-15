Honor has officially launched the Honor MagicBook X16 2024 edition in India. The new laptop comes with similar internals as the 2023 version, but interestingly, is available at a cheaper price. Some of the highlights of the new MagicBook X16 include a lightweight aluminum body, a 12th-generation Intel processor, and fast charging support. Let’s take a look at the full details.

Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) price in India

Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) is priced at Rs 44,990 for the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. This could be the special launch price since Amazon is hosting its Republic Day Sale on the platform. While the promotional banner on Amazon says it to be the starting price, no other variants of the laptop have been spotted as of yet. However, we expect a 16GB RAM variant to be available later.

As for the offers, the laptop can be purchased at up to Rs 3,000 instant discount on SBI bank credit cards. The laptop competes with the likes of Infinix, Lenovo, Acer, and HP laptops in the segment.

Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) specifications

Honor MagicBook has a lightweight yet strong body, thanks to aluminum alloy. It sports a large 16-inch display with an FHD resolution and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The IPS panel has 300 nits of peak brightness and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. Moreover, the screen has an anti-glare coating and flicker-free technology. The laptop has thin bezels at 4.4mm.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-12450H processor that can be clocked at up to 4.4GHz with Intel Turbo Boost technology. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. Since it’s a thin and light ultrabook-esque machine, it doesn’t have a dedicated GPU. Rather, it relies on the Intel UHD graphics.

The machine packs a 42Whr 3-cell battery that is claimed to offer up to 9 hours of 1080p video playback. It has 65W fast charging support that can charge the laptop from 0 to 45 percent in just 30 minutes. The laptop boots on Windows 11 Home OS.

It has a 720p HD camera for video calls and meetings. It has a full-sized keyboard with 1.5mm key travel. The laptop has a speaker setup offering surround sound. As for ports, it has 1x USB Type-C port, 2x USB Type A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1x HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop weighs 1.68 Kg and has a single Space Gray color option.