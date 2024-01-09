At CES 2024, Intel unveiled its comprehensive Intel Core 14-Gen lineup of mobile and desktop processors. The launch includes the new HX-series mobile processors and mainstream desktop processors with 65-watt and 35-watt power ratings. Furthermore, Intel has debuted its Intel Core mobile processor Series 1 family, spearheaded by the Intel Core 7 processor 150U.

The Intel Core 14-Gen HX-series mobile processors, designed for gamers, creators, and professionals, offer top-tier connectivity and performance for both single and multi-thread tasks. The recently launched Intel Core U mobile processor family delivers the efficient, balanced performance that mainstream mobile PC users seek in thin-and-light devices. Here are the detailed specifications of the Intel Core 14-Gen HX-series processor.

Intel Core 14-Gen HX-series processor specifications

These processors can achieve a turbo frequency of up to 5.8 GHz. The i9-14900HX variant is equipped with 24 cores, which include eight P-cores and 16 E-cores, and it supports 32 threads. On the other hand, the i7-14700HX variant is now upgraded with 20 cores, consisting of eight P-cores and 12 E-cores, and it supports 28 threads. Both these processors can handle a total memory of up to 192 GB at a speed of DDR5-5600 MT/S.

The HX series processors are designed with overclocking capabilities. They support Intel Extreme Utility (XTU) and Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP), along with the new Intel Application Optimization (APO) which now includes six more gaming titles, bringing the total to eight. Thunderbolt 5 provides 80 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth and can boost the bandwidth up to 120 Gbps.

These processors are also packed with top-notch wireless features. They come with integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and the new discrete Intel Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig) for multi-gigabit speeds. In terms of Bluetooth connectivity, they support both Bluetooth 5.4 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Meanwhile, Acer Predator Helios laptops are now equipped with Intel Core 14-gen processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs with DLSS 3.5, and 5-Gen AeroBlade 3D fan technology. They come in come in 16 and 18-inch versions along with Mini LED display options, swappable mechanical keyboard switch, and Wi-Fi 7 support. Here are more details on the price, specifications and availability of these laptops.